UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

British police said on Monday they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a stabbing rampage in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city of Birmingham left one person dead and seven others injured.The 27-year-old suspect was detained in Selly Oak area of the city at 4 a.m., West Midlands police said. Detectives said the stabbings which took place in four locations over two hours were linked but were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism."We've arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the #BirminghamStabbings," police said on Twitter.