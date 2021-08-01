UK says 'highly likely' Iran attacked tanker off Oman

"We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran," Raab said. "UK assessments have concluded that it is highly likely that Iran attacked the MV Mercer Street in international waters off Oman on 29 July using one or more Unmanned Aerial Vehicles."

The UK is working on a concerted response to the attack with international partners, the foreign secretary stated.

Raab called on Iran to "end such attacks, and vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law."

The UK is working with our international partners on a concerted response to this unacceptable attack.

The vessel's captain, a Romanian national, and a British crew member were killed in the attack on the Mercer Street, which is managed by Israeli company Zodiac Maritime.