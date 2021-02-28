Umm al-Fahm Police freezes activities for two weeks after violent weekend

Demonstrators have been protesting the rising violence and a recent wave of murders in the Arab sector. The Umm al-Fahm Municipality announced that it will freeze community policing activities in the city for two weeks, following police violence in a weekly demonstration held in the city on Friday.Demonstrators have been protesting the rising violence and a recent wave of murders in the Arab sector.

Severe clashes took place between protesters and police during the demonstration, and around 35 protesters were injured in clashes between the two sides, including Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen. Police dispersed the protesters using stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets.