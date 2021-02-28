UN chief condems violent crackdown in Mynamar, spokesman says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the violent crackdown in Myanmar and is deeply disturbed by the increase in deaths and injuries, a UN spokesman said on Sunday.

"The use of lethal force against peaceful protestors and arbitrary arrests are unacceptable,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General urges the international community to come together and send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through the election and stop the repression,” Dujarric said.