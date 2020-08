Fadlallah, in the first comments by a Hezbollah official after Tuesday's verdict, told Al Mayadeen TV that the group has never recognized the court and this stance has only strengthened.

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement is not concerned with and will not "evaluate" the verdict of a UN-backed tribunal that convicted a member of the group of the 2005 killing of former premier Rafik al-Hariri, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Wednesday.The Iran-backed Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the bombing that killed 21 others.