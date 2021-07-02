US could hit pre-pandemic job levels sooner than expected -White House

Friday's strong monthly jobs report suggests the United States may return to pre-pandemic employment levels earlier than once expected, said White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein in an interview with Reuters.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the United States added 850,000 more jobs in June, ahead of analyst expectations and a sign the economic recovery may be accelerating.

The Congressional Budget Office's new economic forecast, released Thursday, "shows that the unemployment rate, in their expectation, hits 3.6% by the end of next year," Bernstein said. "That's close to a 50-year low," he said.

Previously, the year-end CBO unemployment rate forecast was about 5%, he noted.