"The Haitian people deserve democracy, stability, security, and prosperity, and we stand with them in this time of crisis," said the US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is leading the presidential delegation, on Twitter. "We urge everyone to express themselves peacefully and refrain from violence."

A US delegation to Haiti heard gunshots during a funeral of Haitian president Jovenel Moise but is safe and returning home slightly earlier than expected, according to a source familiar with the situation.