US fines Emirates airline $400,000 for flying over Iran

The US Transportation Department said Thursday it fined Emirates airline $400,000 for operating flights in parts of prohibited Iranian airspace in 2019.The flight was carrying the JetBlue Airways code and therefore subject to US regulations. The FAA said for 19 days in July 2019, Emirates operated flights over parts of Iranian airspace, even though the US had barred flights because of heightened military activities and increased political tensions. Emirates told the department the issue was a result of an "inadvertent oversight" but "agreed to this settlement in the interest of resolving this matter."