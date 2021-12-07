Devin Nunes to leave Congress, be CEO of Trump's social media venture

US Representative Devin Nunes will become the chief executive officer of former US president Donald Trump's new social media venture Trump Media & Technology Group in January, the company said on Monday.

This announcement follows reports that Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, will leave Congress, Politico reported on Monday, citing an unnamed person close to the congressman.

According to CNN, citing a Nunes letter, the California congressman will step down at the end of 2021. In this letter, addressed to his constituents, Nunes said he was "presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in."

Of note- this email says he will retire at the end of this year, not wait until his term ends in 2022.

NEW: Rep. Devin Nunes letter to his constituents announcing his retirement from Congress.Of note- this email says he will retire at the end of this year, not wait until his term ends in 2022. @JakeSherman ⁩ reported his retirement first. pic.twitter.com/HgSS5yDqFh December 6, 2021

Nunes is an outspoken supporter of Trump and has served in Congress for nearly 20 years.

However, according to the first draft map of the redistricting of California's congressional districts, Nunes new district will see him have considerably more Democrat-leaning constituents than before, according to SFGate

This is a developing story.