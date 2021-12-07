The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Devin Nunes to leave Congress, be CEO of Trump's social media venture

Nunes is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and has served in Congress for nearly 20 years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 00:02

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 00:27
Representative Devin Nunes (R-California) gestures as he speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, DC, US, April 15, 2021. (photo credit: Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS)
Representative Devin Nunes (R-California) gestures as he speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, DC, US, April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS)
US Representative Devin Nunes will become the chief executive officer of former US president Donald Trump's new social media venture Trump Media & Technology Group in January, the company said on Monday.
This announcement follows reports that Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, will leave Congress, Politico reported on Monday, citing an unnamed person close to the congressman.
According to CNN, citing a Nunes letter, the California congressman will step down at the end of 2021. In this letter, addressed to his constituents, Nunes said he was "presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in."
Nunes is an outspoken supporter of Trump and has served in Congress for nearly 20 years.
However, according to the first draft map of the redistricting of California's congressional districts, Nunes new district will see him have considerably more Democrat-leaning constituents than before, according to SFGate.
This is a developing story.


