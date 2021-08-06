CENTCOM: Iran was behind Mercer Street attack

The US Central Command announced, following an investigation, that Iran was behind the attack on the motor tanker Mercer Street which left two crew members dead on July 30.

The investigation found that Mercer Street was targeted by two unsuccessful explosive UAV attacks on the evening of July 29, both of which were reported by the crew via distress calls.

The damage done to Mercer Street was the result of a third UAV attack on July 30. The UAV was loaded with military-grade explosives, which created a 6-foot hole in the topside of the pilot house and badly damaged the interior.

Experts were able to recover several pieces of the third UAV, which they found to be nearly identical to previously collected examples from Iranian UAVs.

Based on the evidence, US experts have decisively concluded that the UAV was produced in Iran.