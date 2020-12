MK Yakov Asher of the United Torah Judaism Party has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a Knesset spokesperson said on Sunday morning. He is reportedly feeling well and will continue to work from home.Asher, who heads the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, announced after the diagnosis that Shas Party MK Michael Malkiel will be leading the committee's discussions this week, which Asher plans to attend remotely.