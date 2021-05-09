UTJ MKs: Netanyahu should be replaced

The request came after Netanyahu did not succeed in building a coalition during the four weeks he had a mandate from President Reuven Rivlin.

The UTJ MKs suggested that if someone else led the Right, New Hope could join a coalition instead of enabling a government with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid. They expressed hope that additional elections could be avoided.

"We have no interest in reaching a fifth election that can end with the Right and the haredim losing," they wrote.

"We have no interest in reaching a fifth election that can end with the Right and the haredim losing," they wrote.

The Likud downplayed the letter of Eichler and Porush as an internal UTJ matter with no impact. Shas leader Arye Deri responded that he and his party remain loyal to Netanyahu.

