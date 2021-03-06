Vaccinated nursing mothers appear to pass on antibodies to their children

Nursing mothers vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination against coronavirus, appear to pass on antibodies to their babies, according to a new study by the Providence Cancer Institute in Oregon. Researchers analyzed milk samples from a group of mothers, half of whom had received the Moderna and the other half who had received the Pfizer vaccine. Before they were vaccinated, the milk tested negative for antibodies. After the vaccinations though, the antibodies spiked. The study has not yet been peer reviewed.In total, six lactating women participated in the initial study. Breast milk samples were collected pre-vaccination and at 11 additional timepoints, with the last sample taken 14 days after the second vaccine dose.“We saw this spike [in antibodies] that started to climb at seven days after the first shot, and then it dips down,” Jason Baird, a cancer immunologist and staff research scientist at Providence Portland Medical Center, told Portland’s KGW8 channel. “And then you get your booster, and then you see it take off again.”According to the report, no adverse effects were discovered among the babies, leading researchers to believe that the babies may be protected from COVID-19 through breast milk antibodies.
