A resolution could have prompted an escalation between Tehran and the West that would have jeopardized talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal taking place in Vienna, where the atomic watchdog is also based.

At the last quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors, the three European powers, with US backing, prepared a draft resolution criticizing Iran but did not formally submit it as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced new talks.

Britain, France, Germany and the United States will not push for a resolution against Iran at next week's meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog's board despite Tehran's failure to explain uranium traces found at three sites, diplomats said on Friday.