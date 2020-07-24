The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
White House warns China against 'retaliation' with Chengdu consulate

By REUTERS  
JULY 24, 2020 17:13
WASHINGTON - The White House urged China on Friday not to engage in "tit-for-tat retaliation" by ordering the US consulate in Chengdu closed in response to Washington's shuttering of Beijing's consulate in Houston.
"Our action to direct the closure of PRC Consulate General in Houston was taken to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said. "We urge the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to cease these malign actions rather than engage in tit-for-tat retaliation."
Coronavirus in Israel: 308 patients in serious condition, 448 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 06:52 PM
France: Those traveling from Israel must be tested for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 06:24 PM
Houston consulate one of worst offenders in Chinese espionage - officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 05:57 PM
Hundreds gather in Jerusalem to protest against corruption
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 04:28 PM
Gantz talks with India's DM on joint security and coronavirus efforts
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 03:20 PM
Zarif: US warplane fly-by of Iranian airliner may have led to 'disaster'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 03:05 PM
IDF: Explosions heard on Israeli-Syrian border as shrapnel causes damage
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 12:35 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,889 diagnosed in last day, death toll at 446
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 12:02 PM
US records over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 04:21 AM
Mexico registers record 8,438 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 03:42 AM
Federal agents sent to Seattle for similar role as Portland
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 03:34 AM
Trump and Saudi crown prince discuss economic recovery from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 02:15 AM
Iranian passenger plane approached by US fighter jets lands back
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 01:44 AM
West African leaders to hold extraordinary summit on Mali crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 01:24 AM
Putin and Trump discussed arms control, Iran in phone call - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 12:54 AM
