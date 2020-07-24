The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

By REUTERS  
JULY 24, 2020 21:31
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30.The previous WHO record for new cases was 259,848 on July 18. Deaths have been averaging 5,000 a day in July, up from an average of 4,600 a day in June.


Welfare minister to present Knesset with plan to create 150,000 jobs
US authorities say 18 Portland protesters face federal charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 09:32 PM
Firefighters find hundreds of cannabis plants in residential building
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 09:29 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 308 patients in serious condition, 448 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 06:52 PM
France: Those traveling from Israel must be tested for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 06:24 PM
Houston consulate one of worst offenders in Chinese espionage - officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 05:57 PM
White House warns China against 'retaliation' with Chengdu consulate
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 05:13 PM
Hundreds gather in Jerusalem to protest against corruption
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 04:28 PM
Gantz talks with India's DM on joint security and coronavirus efforts
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 03:20 PM
Zarif: US warplane fly-by of Iranian airliner may have led to 'disaster'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 03:05 PM
IDF: Explosions heard on Israeli-Syrian border as shrapnel causes damage
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 12:35 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,889 diagnosed in last day, death toll at 446
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/24/2020 12:02 PM
US records over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 04:21 AM
Mexico registers record 8,438 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 03:42 AM
Federal agents sent to Seattle for similar role as Portland
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 03:34 AM
