A woman in her 50s was found dead early Monday by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics in the northern West Bank, according to Walla! news.

"When we arrived, they led us to the place where a 52-year-old woman lay unconscious, we performed medical tests, she was breathless, without a pulse and without any signs of life and within a short time we had to pronounce her death," said MDA paramedic Assaf Tapuchi.