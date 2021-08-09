Women of the Wall pray at Kotel, harassed by Orthodox

The Women of the Wall prayer service passed off relatively quietly Monday morning despite a promise by hardline religious-Zionists to protest the group's presence and prayer services at the Western Wall.

The Women of the Wall group faced jeers and other forms of harassment by other women praying in the women's section, as well as similar activity by small groups of ultra-Orthodox children harassing a group of men praying in solidarity with the Women of the Wall.

A group of 10 year olds? protesting the Women of the Wall service. pic.twitter.com/ezaSUfv5jf August 9, 2021

"In a 'surprise' move, as soon as the Women of the Wall started praying, the prayer services on the men's side were accompanied by a loudspeaker system that was deafening. Chodesh Tov," tweeted Labor MK and Reform Rabbi Gilad Kariv.

Rabbi Gilad Kariv at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, August 9, 2021. (photographer: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)



תפילת ראש חודש אלול לצדן של נשות הכותל. אחרי קריעת הסידורים בר"ח תמוז וההתנהלות האלימה בתשעה באב, ישנה כאן הערכות מתאימה של המשטרה והסדרנים להגנה על המתפללות. באופן "מפתיע" בדיוק כשהתחילה תפילת נשות הכותל הודלקה מערכת ההגברה בעזרת הגברים בעוצמה מחרישת אזניים. חודש טוב. pic.twitter.com/gIoliQA7bV August 9, 2021

Monday's scene at the Wall looked different than the previous Women of the Wall service, which took place two months ago. At the time, the group was physically jostled by Orthodox protestors, and prayer books were torn up in an incident that provoked strong condemnation from several quarters.

"After the ripping of siddurim (prayer books) on Rosh Chodesh Tamuz and the violent behavior seen on Tisha Be'av, this time the security and police forces were well preparing to protect the worshipers," Kariv tweeted.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev promised at the time to ensure that the Women of the Wall would not face such harassment again.