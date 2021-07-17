The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hardline Orthodox activists take over Western Wall egalitarian section

A group of hardline religious-Zionist activists reportedly interrupted a Conservative payer service and megillah reading, and prevented some Conservative worshippers from entering the site.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 17, 2021 22:48
Prominent leader of the hardline religious-Zionist community Rabbi Shlomo Aviner is present Thursday night when a group of Orthodox activists interrupted a Masorti (Conservative) celebration at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall. (photo credit: MASORTI MOVEMENT IN ISRAEL)
Prominent leader of the hardline religious-Zionist community Rabbi Shlomo Aviner is present Thursday night when a group of Orthodox activists interrupted a Masorti (Conservative) celebration at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall.
(photo credit: MASORTI MOVEMENT IN ISRAEL)
Several hundred hardline religious-Zionist activists descended on the Egalitarian Section of the Western Wall on Saturday night, and held prayer services there, severely disturbing the services of a Masorti (Conservative) group. 
The Orthodox activists arrived at the site ahead of the Masorti group for the service of the evening of the Fast of the Ninth of Av which includes reading the Book of Lamentations and reading prayers of mourning for the destruction of the ancient Jewish temples in Jerusalem. 
A spokesman for the Masorti movement said that the Orthodox group began saying the mourners prayer, and subsequently sang, during the Masorti group’s reading of the Book of Lamentations, making it extremely difficult to hear the reading. 
The large numbers of religious-Zionist activists also set up a mechitza, or gender separation divider, in contravention of the custom of the egalitarian section, and also prevented some of the dozens of Masorti worshippers from entering the site who came a short while afterwards. 
Former director of the Masorti Movement in Israel Yizhar Hess who was present at the site, said it was “one of the most difficult evenings” he had witnessed at the Western Wall.
“On the even of the Fast of the Tisha Be'av, there was an act which had not one gram of loving other Jews,” said Hess. 
“The opposite, not only a violent take over of the egalitarian section, but many of our people who came to pray were prevented from entering because the area was full. 
“And is full, mostly with those who came to Jerusalem to fight and humiliate others.”
Labor MK and Reform rabbi Gilad Kariv who was also at the egalitarian section Saturday night denounced the incident and said it demonstrated the need to implement the 2016 Western Wall agreement to turn the site into a state recognized area for non-Orthodox prayer. 
“If there is a lesson from the Tisha Be'av it is that the fire of zealotry and hatred will not stop hee, and will continue to threaten more and more parts of Israeli society,” said Kariv. 
The MK said he called on Bennett and the rest of the government’s ministers “to put an end to the thuggishness which is covered in a holy cloak and put into law and regulations the operations of the egalitarian section.” 
A spokesman for the prime minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
The religious-Zionist group, branding itself the Joint Committee for Preserving the Holiness of the Western Wall, has used the egalitarian section during the course of last week in protest in what it said was the “government of deception’s sale of the state to the Reform movements.”
The egalitarian section is generally used by the Masorti (Conservative) and Reform movements for prayer services and celebrations, and was assigned for such purpose at the beginning of the century by the High Court of Justice. 
Non-Orthodox groups cannot pray in mixed-gender prayer groups, as is their custom, in the central Western Wall plaza which is designated for Orthodox prayer only. 
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai denounced the activities of the activists on Wednesday as “baseless hatred,” adding “Because of people like this the Temple was destroyed.”


