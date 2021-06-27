Women on Rabbinic judge appointment panel necessary, not enough - WIZO

The approval of a correction to law that means women must be represented on the Rabbinical Courts' appointment committee is an important step towards fixing discrimination, but not enough, said WIZO (Women’s International Zionist Organization) head Ora Korazim on Sunday."Appropriate representation in the composition of the committee is a necessary reality and will promote the election of more moderate and attentive judges. But if we want true equality and to insist on the rights of women in divorce proceedings, there is a need for equal and not only adequate representation, both in the composition of the committee and in the composition of the judges."