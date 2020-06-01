Yair Lapid initiates no confidence vote against the government

Yesh Atid leader and head of the opposition Yair Lapid initiated a no confidence vote in the Knesset on Monday, attacking the government for using government funds to pay for unnecessary jobs while the public suffers."Instead of using the taxpayers' money to help them [the public] in their darkest hour, you take the money and spend it on the alternate prime minister's dwelling, envoy and office; on hundreds of useless jobs in the most preposterous government Israel has ever seen," Lapid charged. "Don't tell us you care, that you took responsibility. You took money... the Israeli public's money, and spend it on yourselves," he claimed.Lapid continued the attack by adding that the government serves under a prime minister who is facing legal charges, stressing that "servants is the correct word. Anyone who has seen [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's speech on the court's doorstep understood where this government is headed. Another incitement, another attack on the law, more corruption."You made a decision, both in Likud and Blue and White, to value jobs over values, to bow in the face of Netanyahu – that is your decision. You will have to live with it and it includes not being believed ever again. The public looks at you and knows you're there for yourselves; you don't care about the public and you do not deserve its trust."