Yair Lapid vows to form balanced gov't

Lapid complained that the media had been speculating about whether the next government would be right-wing or left-wing.

"The government that we are trying to form will have three right-wing parties (Yamina, New Hope and Yisrael Beteynu), two centrist parties (Yesh Atid and Blue and White), and two left-wing Zionist parties (Labor and Meretz)," Lapid wrote on Facebook. "This means that no-one will get everything they want, but there will be balance that will require us to focus on practical goals: the budget, health, education and the urgent need to lower the flames in Israeli society."

Lapid also pledged to change Israel's system of government, which he said is flawed.

