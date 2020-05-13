Yair Lapid: We will topple the government once coronavirus is over

Presumptive opposition leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday evening he will make Israel hold a fourth election once coronavirus is over, N12 reported.





"If all they worry about are portfolios, it is not bad, but I did not go to politics for portfolios," Lapid said.





"Once we are through the coronavirus period - the opposition's job is to topple the government," the former Blue and White number-two told N12. "If we will have an indicted prime minister and an option to change the law - we will hold an election."



