Yair Lapid: We will topple the government once coronavirus is over

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2020 22:28
Presumptive opposition leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday evening he will make Israel hold a fourth election once coronavirus is over, N12 reported.

"If all they worry about are portfolios, it is not bad, but I did not go to politics for portfolios," Lapid said.

"Once we are through the coronavirus period - the opposition's job is to topple the government," the former Blue and White number-two told N12. "If we will have an indicted prime minister and an option to change the law - we will hold an election."

He added that he does not think former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz will be prime minister, "and do not think anyone on the political spectrum thinks it will happen."
