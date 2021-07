"I have not changed my position in any way - Yamina has formed a government without vision and without an anchor, in a move that is embezzling public trust," said Chikli, adding that if he is blocked from joining existing parties, he may consider forming his own party.

In a recent vote on the citizenship law, Chikli voted with the opposition without warning his party, toppling the law. Chikli told KAN Reshet Bet on Wednesday that he would "inevitably" vote against any proposed budget.

Yamina MK Amichai Chikli, who voted against his party in a vote on the citizenship law, is considering running with the Likud Party in the next Knesset elections, the MK told KAN Reshet Bet radio on Wednesday morning.