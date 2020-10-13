The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Yisrael Beytenu to raise bill allowing civil marriage

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 13, 2020 20:19
The Yisrael Beytenu Party is set to raise a bill that will address couples who are unable or unwilling to marry within the framework of the rabbinate institution or in the framework of other existing marriage options.
"On normal days these couples would be forced to fly to other countries to get married, but in this time of [the coronavirus] crisis when flights are restricted, they are denied one of the most basic rights of any reformed society - the right to marry," said Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman. 
Addressing parties Yamina and Blue and White, Liberman said, "if you are indeed so liberal you will vote in favor. We will find out [on Wednesday]."
Facebook will ban anti-vaccine ads from platform
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 07:57 PM
Coronavirus update: 2,040 dead - 14 more people since midnight
Man arrested for long-term physical, mental, sexual abuse of family
Twitter to pay Washington state $100,000 for campaign finance violations
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 06:50 PM
Edelstein: Lockdown could be extended to Monday
US slams Turkey's seismic survey push in eastern Mediterranean
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 05:47 PM
Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 05:34 PM
Supreme Court ends anti-corruption lawsuit against Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 05:11 PM
Afghans launch counter assault after Taliban offensive overshadows talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 05:09 PM
Amir Haskel 'racist' video was released by sympathetic police officer
$6.8b. needed in 6 months to stop famine amid COVID-19 – UN WFP
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 04:34 PM
Two arrested in attempt to enter Kalandiya junction
Coronavirus: Netherlands reports close to 7,400 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 03:25 PM
Turkey: Ceasefire calls reasonable, but Armenian withdrawal needed
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 03:08 PM
Turkey: Caucasus ceasefire calls reasonable, Armenian withdrawal needed
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 02:53 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by