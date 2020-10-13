Yisrael Beytenu to raise bill allowing civil marriage

The Yisrael Beytenu Party is set to raise a bill that will address couples who are unable or unwilling to marry within the framework of the rabbinate institution or in the framework of other existing marriage options.

"On normal days these couples would be forced to fly to other countries to get married, but in this time of [the coronavirus] crisis when flights are restricted, they are denied one of the most basic rights of any reformed society - the right to marry," said Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman.

Addressing parties Yamina and Blue and White, Liberman said, "if you are indeed so liberal you will vote in favor. We will find out [on Wednesday]."