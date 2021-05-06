Zandberg urges Knesset to establish inquiry into Meron disaster

Meretz Party leader MK Tamar Zandberg requested that the chairman of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, Karin Elharar "act without delay to establish a temporary state audit committee that can exercise its authority to establish a state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster," in a letter on Thursday."It is clear that the government refuses to take responsibility," Zandberg's letter read, in reference to the government's failure to establish the state commission of inquiry thus far.Zandberg explained that an unbiased and authoritative committee is necessary to properly investigate the incident."We must do everything we can to prevent the next disaster from happening and learn the lessons," Zandberg added.