Ze'ev Revach expresses support for anti-Netanyahu protesters

Ze'ev Revach, one of Israel's most notable actors, spoke to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv and expressed sympathy for protesters across the country who are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign."As much as people identify me with the Likud Party, in the current situation I can't identify with everything that the Likud is doing. Not now. All I want is the country to gain back its sanity," Revach told Maariv. Revach expressed sympathy with his colleagues from the culture industry in Israel who have been sitting at home for months. He also called on young people to continue protesting."Artists always recruit themselves for the nation, and it's time that the government takes them seriously and helps them out for a change," Revach said. "I can understand the young people who fear for their country's future as well as their own future. We have amazing youth who are protesting about things that are hurting them, and this is exactly when you're supposed to go out and protest."