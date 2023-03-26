Some 400 medical professionals gathered in Teaneck, New Jersey to take part in Nefesh B’Nefesh’s MedEx conference earlier this month. The event was geared toward medical professionals - physicians, nurses, dentists etc. - looking to streamline the Aliyah process when it comes to making sure they’re eligible to work in Israel.

Israel’s largest HMOs and hospitals were in attendance as well to answer questions and help with career networking so attendees could start job hunting well before their arrival to Israel.

Talia Lautman, an occupational therapist from Riverdale, New York, was on hand to do just that.

“I’m here to help convert my medical license. We were able to bring all of our documents that needed notarizing. I had a checklist of everything they would need to convert my license and I met a lot of interesting people in my field. And I also learned what needs to be done once I get to Israel,” she said.

'Put down our roots in Israel'

The mother of three young children said she and her husband want to “put down our roots in Israel” and moving to the country is something the two have discussed throughout their ten-year marriage.

Solomon Suede, from Brooklyn, NY, agreed that MedEx is a must for any medical professional who thinks Aliyah may be in the future. “There’s nothing else like MedEx. It’s a great opportunity to have everything centralized in one location, in one day. Submitting and getting your paperwork complete is a very arduous process so to go from station to station to complete this is a big help.”

MK Idit Silman is seen at the MedEx event in New Jersey. (credit: NIR ARIELI)

In cooperation with Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), and Jewish National Fund-USA, alongside Israel’s Health Ministry and the Israeli Medical Association, Nefesh B’Nefesh launched the MedEx stand-alone event to enable medical professionals to take major steps toward transferring their North American medical licenses before making Aliyah — all in person and in one dedicated location.

'MedEx is an integral part of our Aliyah vision'

Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh said, “MedEx is an integral part of our Aliyah vision. It is not enough to simply help Olim move to Israel, we must make the journey as streamlined as possible. Through this in-person event in New Jersey, MedEx paves the way for medical professionals across North America to cut through bureaucracy in order to enable physicians and medical professionals to concentrate on building their professional and personal lives in Israel.”

The conference comes amid a looming talent shortage crisis in Israel’s healthcare industry. As olim (immigrants) who came to Israel from the former Soviet Union in the 1990s begin to retire in the next few years, the talent pool of medical professionals will shrink. Additionally, due to new regulations set to go into effect in 2026, medical diplomas acquired from countries abroad that have far less stringent medical standards will be rendered obsolete leaving Israel with an unprecedented medical crisis.

Israel’s periphery will be impacted the most by this shortage the most as many of its doctors earned their degrees from countries whose credentials will no longer qualify in three years.

As such, Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf said, “The goal to increase the number of medical personnel, specifically in the Negev and Galilee regions is modern-day Zionism at work and will provide the shot in the arm the medical establishment in these communities need. This initiative also helps promote the quality of life and resilience in the periphery and that is one of my office's core issues.”

Dr. Sefi Mendelovich, Deputy Director General of Israel’s Health Ministry, added, “Recently, the Health Ministry has dedicated itself to addressing the shortage of doctors in the Israeli health system. Among other initiatives, we are working to bring some 600 doctors to Israel each year - which will triple the current number. This is a national undertaking of the utmost importance.”

Dr. Mendolovich also added that the Health Ministry “hopes to recruit dozens of physician assistants - a new discipline within the Israeli medical system - and integrate them into Israel’s healthcare industry accordingly.”

Other notable attendees included Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan; Director-General of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, Avichai Kahana; Chair of the Knesset's Negev - Galil Development Committee, MK Michael Biton; and Deputy Director General of Israel’s Health Ministry, Dr. Sefi Mendelovich.