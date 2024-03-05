The war against Hezbollah: 60% of Israelis expected to suffer power outages

In the event of a major attack by the terrorist organization Hezbollah, 60% of Israel would be left without electricity, according the the National Emergency Authority, KAN reported .

The chairman of the government's power grid management firm, Nega, Maj.-Gen. Sami Turgeman, said during an energy conference held in Eilat, "The system is gas-based and is threatened by damage to the electricity grid. Not every threat is an injury, not every injury is chaos, and not every chaos is an accident."

After the report, the Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, said that "many people may lose their lives and there may be several national deaths of over 60% per 48 hours. Local power outages are expected to last up to three weeks, for around two hours, and about 3 times a day."

It was also reported that the use of ventilators and respiratory supports in the event of prolonged power outages will become much more complex. It is expected that there will be a need for around 35,000 ventilators. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is currently undertaking a huge purchase of generators. The ministry began to ask authorities to establish energy and oxygen centers in the municipalities.

Israeli leaders hold meeting to discuss potential state of emergency

Additionally, government ministers, the head of the security council, the head of the National Emergency Authority, the mayor of the city of Nesher, and the head of the Home Front Command met at the home base of the Home Front Command. Leaders of the meeting presented a scenario of fighting from the North resulting in long power outages. This potential emergency situation will require widespread preparedness of the population.