Hezbollah held a “military” style drill in which it invited media to show off its forces on Sunday. The group held “training” in several areas in southern Lebanon. The overall display of the group’s terrorist arsenal is an example of how Hezbollah operates openly, as a kind of terrorist army or state-within-a-state in Lebanon in contravention of UN resolutions, international law and also norms.

The terrorist group did show off multiple rocket launchers during the drills. This is an attempt to show off only a small part of the rocket arsenal the group possesses. Hezbollah, which is a terrorist group backed by Iran, has more than 150,000 rockets and it also has drones and precision guided munitions.

The rocket launchers on display today appeared to be either 122 grad rockets or 107mm rockets or other types that are not as dangerous as the more sophisticated long-range rockets and maneuvering munitions it allegedly has in its possession.

Hezbollah practicing scenarios?

Yossi Mansharof, an expert on Hezbollah and regional Shi’ite politics, noted in a tweet that “in a recent military maneuver conducted earlier today, it appears that Hezbollah practiced scenarios involving the kidnapping of one or several Israeli soldiers.”

Members of Hezbollah march with party's flags during a rally marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut (credit: REUTERS)

In a recent military maneuver conducted earlier today, it appears that Hezbollah practiced scenarios involving the kidnapping of one or several Israeli soldiers. https://t.co/a4OLl3xSdH pic.twitter.com/8H6Gmxdj2T — Yossi Mansharof (@Yossi_Mansharof) May 21, 2023

According to the Associated Press “masked fighters jumped through flaming hoops, fired from the backs of motorcycles, and blew up Israeli flags posted in the hills above and a wall simulating the one at the border between Lebanon and Israel.”

The drill is supposed to coincide with the anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in May 2000. However, Hezbollah pretends that it is still the “resistance” against Israel’s supposed occupation of part of the Sheba’a farms area, known as Mount Dov, meaning that it’s an apparent contradiction for Hezbollah to celebrate Israel leaving, when it claims Israel never left.

Al-Mayadeen media, which is sympathetic to Hezbollah, said that the drill was held in order to be broadcast to international media “reflecting the accumulated capabilities of the resistance in Lebanon, and its special and diverse formations, while the Israeli media focused on the party's use of combat and suicide marches, and the timing and implications of the maneuver.”

This was very much a drill that was intended to get coverage, to show how openly Hezbollah can operate and also to gauge Israel’s response. This is why media close to Hezbollah focused on Israel’s media coverage, as if to indicate that they had gotten Israel’s attention. This is how the launder a drill like this, they do it for media, not for military or terrorist reasons; but to get coverage and then legitimize themselves through the coverage.

AL-Mayadeen said “during the maneuver, which Hezbollah had previously invited the media to attend, and which witnessed extensive media coverage from Lebanese, Arab and international media, a number of snipers fired at targets on which the Star of David was painted, while gunmen on motorcycles fired live bullets at targets. different military formations.”

The very fact that they used gunmen on motorcycles shows how unserious this drill was. No military today uses gunmen on motorcycles to achieve military goals or success. Hezbollah is a terrorist army, backed by Iran, but it has no real use for men with guns on motorcycles, except to harass civilians. For instance Hezbollah waylaid a UN vehicles and murdered a member of the UN in December 2022. Its motorcycles serve no purpose in a conflict against actual militaries. Overall the show that Hezbollah put on was designed primarily as propaganda, but it also showcases how openly the group operates today.