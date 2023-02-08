New Israeli invention can help you find the perfect ripe avocado

The Granot Central Cooperative, which markets fruits and vegetables directly to food chains and wholesale markets, recently invested in Neolithics which developed a first-of-its-kind technology for advanced quality control of fresh produce, with which fruits and vegetables can be classified according to the level of harvesting and ripeness of the produce.

This allows consumers to maximize the utilization of produce and significantly reduces the loss of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company hopes that the cooperation will lead to a significant breakthrough in the field and will grow its global activity.

Neolithics was founded in 2021 by Guy Morgan and Amir Admov, Air Force veterans who invested in developing systems based on hyperspectral optics and artificial intelligence for predicting quality, safety characteristics and survival of fresh goods in the food supply chain. These systems enable smart merchandise management to maximize value and reduce food waste in the distribution chain.

Granot establishes avocado lab

As part of their collaboration with Neolithics, Granot will establish an avocado lab to treat fresh agricultural produce after harvest. This lab will be the most state-of-the-art one in Israel and one of the most advanced in the world. The joint research and development center of the companies will be established in the Granot complex, near the avocado packing house.

Recently, Granot started marketing avocados that are ripe and ready to eat immediately after their purchase. In the first stage, avocados of the Ettinger variety, which opens the avocado season in Israel and is considered a premium and delicious variety, the most loved by Israelis, will be sold.

Israel exports about 45% of its avocado produce. (credit: AGROMASHOV)

After that, additional avocado varieties will be marketed including Puerta, Ardit, and the Hass variety, which leads the Israeli export of avocados abroad, in specially designed packaging.

Neolithics has developed a unique tech that aims to help fresh food distributors optimize food quality, safety and shelf life, using innovative fruit inspection technology.

"We established Neolithics to improve the way we treat the planet," said CEO and co-founder Amir Adamov. "Since between 30% and 50% of the food produced worldwide is wasted, we knew we could have a huge impact on how the world is fed."

Giora Marom, CEO of the Granot Farmers Group, said that they hope that together, the companies will be able to test the internal quality of the avocado and their level of ripeness, and in coordination with clients in Israel and overseas, adjust Granot's protocols and theirs in order to lower the level of deterioration, optimize the value chain process and improve quality.