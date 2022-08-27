How can you open an avocado in the best way to preserve it longer?

Avoiding a metal knife when cutting an avocado can make it brown slower and preserve the avocado for longer.

Most people would be happy to eat half an avocado but eat the whole thing because it's known that it browns and gets bad very fast.

Here are some tips to help preserve avocado for longer:

How to cut the avocado

Metal knives are the most common for cutting anything including avocados. All Recipes recommends finding an alternative for avocados.

A set of kitchen knives. (credit: FLICKR)

"Metal knives, especially those that contain iron and copper, will begin the browning process faster than other knives." All Recipes

How to preserve an open avocado

Once you've cut your avocado with a knife that isn't made of metal, how can you preserve it for longer?

One option is to rub olive oil or lemon juice on all the open parts of the avocado.

Another option is to slice an onion and store it next to the avocado in a sealed container. An alternative to this method is also to store the avocado with garlic instead of lemon.