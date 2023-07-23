Ben-Gurion U. develops AI system to identify social norm violations

An artificial intelligence (AI) system that identifies violations of social norms has been developed by a researcher at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). The project – one of the first to tackle the automatic identification of social norm violations – was financed by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

While many social norms exist worldwide, social-norm violation boils down to only a few general categories. Prof. Yair Neuman and his engineer Yochai Cohen built the system using GPT-3, zero-shot text classification and automatic rule discovery.

The system used a binary of 10 social emotions as categories; binary describes a numbering scheme in which there are only two possible values for each digit – 0 or 1 – and is the basis for all such code used in computer systems to understand operational instructions and user input.

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative). (credit: DAVID YAPHE, EGOR VIKHREV/UNSPLASH)

BGU’s Computational Cultural Understanding (CCU) program was aimed at creating cross-cultural language understanding technologies to improve a Department of Defense operator’s situational awareness and interactional effectiveness. Cross-cultural miscommunication not only derails negotiations but also can be a contributing factor leading to war, according to DARPA's explanation of the rationale for the program.

Their findings were published recently in the prestigious journal Scientific Reports under the title “AI for identifying social norm violation.”

Neuman and his engineer trained the system to identify ten social emotions: competence, politeness, trust, discipline, caring, agreeableness, success, conformity, decency, and loyalty. The system successfully characterized a written situation under one of these 10 classifiers and could perceive if it was positive or negative. The system was tested on two massive datasets of short texts and empirically proved the validity of the models.

“This is a preliminary work, but it provides strong evidence that our approach is correct and can be scaled up to include more social norms," said Neuman, who heads the Functor Lab in the cognitive and brain sciences/

As the number of social norms may be enormous, a simple and natural way of learning norms is through a limited number of social emotions that are evolutionarily grounded and deeply associated with a universal valuation system of human beings. “For example, when people feel shame, embarrassment, or regret, it is supposed that they acknowledge the violation of a social norm,” the authors wrote. “Therefore, the violation of a norm is accompanied and signaled by social emotions that have an important function in the ‘recalibration of social evaluation in the minds of self and others.’ These emotions are universal, although their particular expression may be culturally grounded.”