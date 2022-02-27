The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Ukraine is having an 'Israel moment' - former Ukrainian ambassador

Olexander Scherba calls on world to pray for his country, says Ukraine like biblical David and Russia like Goliath.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 06:26

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 06:38
Former Ambassador Olexander Scherba (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Former Ambassador Olexander Scherba
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

A former Ukrainian ambassador has compared his country to Israel and said that Ukraine is having an “Israel moment” where David is posed to defeat the Russian “Goliath.”

In a Saturday night interview with ALL ISRAEL NEWS, Olexander Scherba, a 26-year diplomat who stepped down as Ukrainian ambassador to Austria last year, described Ukrainian resistance as nothing short of a “miracle.”

“It’s the first moment in my experience where the whole of Ukraine is united,” said Scherba, who described himself as a devout Christian. “Russian-speaking, Ukrainian-speaking, east-west-south. Those who were just a week ago pro-Russia, those who hated each other just a week ago, now they are absolutely united, and everybody is doing his or her best to stop the enemy. 

“This is an Israel moment in our own Ukrainian history,” he continued. “People keep talking about Israel. You guys in Israel were our inspiration.”

Scherba was baptized Orthodox, and his mother was an Evangelical Christian.

He said that he went to bed Friday night fearing that he would wake up to his capital being overtaken by the Russian army. Instead, although there were heavy casualties, Ukraine had managed to resist.

“It feels like during this night the scale has tipped,” Scherba contended, based on reports he said he read on the local news. 

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.

"Really, it's just amazing how this Goliath that the whole world was scared of [is being pushed back]," he continued. 

But Scherba said the battle is not over and he asked that Christians all over the world pray for Ukraine, and for Ukrainian allies to have the courage to continue to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

“Please pray for the strength of our spirit,” he said, “and pray for the strength of the spirit of those who help Ukraine… Please God, stand by Ukraine's side because the line between good and evil was never, in our recent past, as clear as it is now.”

Read the full interview here.



Tags Russia ukraine Christians Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard across the country

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by