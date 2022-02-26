The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Ukraine war: Report from a Ukrainian pastor

Ukrainian pastor said he and his wife were awakened by explosions early in the morning.

By JOEL C. ROSENBERG / ALL ISRAEL NEWS
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 12:51

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 12:57
RUSSIAN ARMY military vehicles drive along a street in Armyansk, Crimea, yesterday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine. (photo credit: REUTERS)
RUSSIAN ARMY military vehicles drive along a street in Armyansk, Crimea, yesterday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, an Evangelical Christian in Israel who lived in Ukraine for several decades was in contact with a Ukrainia pastor on the ground.

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

"I just called a friend of mine, a pastor in Ukraine, right along the border with one of the separatist regions,” he told ALL ISRAEL NEWS on February 24. “He said that he and his wife were awakened this morning early by explosions, either bombs or artillery. And there's an airfield in the nearby city. It's been bombed and disabled. The reports are that all the airfields across Ukraine have been bombed and disabled.”

The man asked that ALL ISRAEL NEWS not use his name for security reasons. 

“He was in tears," the pastor said. "They were under occupation for a short while – in 2014, before Ukrainian forces pushed the separatists back. So they understand what's facing them.”

The man requested that people "pray that God’s sovereign plan would be taking place...  I've never experienced anything like this from all my years in Ukraine – it’s just a horrific situation.”

Another Christian ministry leader in the Ukrainian capital told ALL ISRAEL NEWS on Thursday that there were "explosions are Kyiv."

He said that the Christian community was considering fleeing the country, but were afraid that the journey might be more dangerous than staying put - at least for now.

When asked how Christians around the world should pray, he said, “Please pray that we can be calm and pray that we will not be killed in this conflict.”

As of Saturday morning, nearly 200 Ukrainians have been reported dead as a result of the Russian invasion, according to a report by the head of the Ukrainian Health Ministry as quoted by the Interfax news agency.



Tags ukraine Christians Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine crisis All Israel News
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard across the country

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by