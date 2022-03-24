'Curse amulet,' likely oldest Hebrew etching, found on Mt. Ebal

The Associates of Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse etched into a folded lead amulet on Thursday.

Technically referred to as a defixio, the curse tablet was first discovered in December 2019 when archeologist Scott Stripling, director of the Archaeological Studies Institute at The Bible Seminary in Katy, Texas, led an ABR team to wet sift the discarded material from Adam Zertal’s excavations (1982–1989) on Mt. Ebal.

Zertal excavated an altar at the site, which dated to the 13th century BC, the time of Joshua as described in the Bible.

“At that time Joshua built an altar to the LORD, the God of Israel, on Mount Ebal” (Josh. 8:30).

He also discovered pottery dated to the Iron Age I and Late Bronze Age.

The amulet came into the news in January, when researcher, Zvi Koenigsberg, who assisted Zertal in the excavations at the altar, announced its discovery and said that the amulet “had contained something inside."

The lead amulet is roughly 2 centimeters by 2 centimeters (slightly larger than 3/4" by 3/4") in size and was folded in half, hiding the inscription.

In order to avoid destroying it when trying to open it, the amulet was analyzed by a lab in Prague, which performed sophisticated photography and the construction of a three-dimensional model to recover the hidden text.

The scientists employed advanced tomographic scans similar to CT scans used in medical diagnostics. The scans revealed an ancient proto-alphabetic Hebrew inscription consisting of 40 letters that are centuries older than any known Hebrew inscription from ancient Israel.

Cursed, cursed, cursed - cursed by the God YHW.

You will die cursed.

Cursed you will surely die.

Cursed by YHW – cursed, cursed, cursed.

YWH is God’s name.

Stripling said during a Thursday evening press conference that these types of amulets are known to have existed in the Hellenistic and Roman periods, but Zertal’s excavated pottery, as mentioned, dated to the Iron Age I and Late Bronze Age. As such, the amulet likely is derived from one of these earlier periods.

He said the discovery “stunned me.”

The research on the curse was done in collaboration with Gershon Galil, professor of Biblical Studies and Ancient History at Haifa University; Pieter Gert Van der Veen of Johannes Gutenberg-Universität Mainz; Daniel Vavrik, head of the micro CT laboratory at Czech University in Prague; and a handful of other international archeological professionals.

Stripling and team are now finishing an article on the discovery, which they will submit for peer review this year.

Galil said in a release that he recognized the formulaic literary structure of the inscription: “From the symmetry, I could tell that it was written as a chiastic parallelism."

Reading the concealed letters proved tedious, according to Van der Veen and Galil, “but each day we recovered new letters and words written in a very ancient script.”

The writing on the amulet predates any Hebrew etching found to date by at least 200 years, according to the team.

Stripling said that if the discovery is dated accurately, then it would mean that Jews entered Israel earlier than most current estimates, speculating that the amulet might have been placed at the site during the original covenant ceremony when Joshua led the Jews across the Jordan and into the land of Israel.

As it contains the name of the Jewish God, it offers what Stripling called “irrefutable proof” of the Jewish connection to the land as told in the Bible.

This is a developing story.