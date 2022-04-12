From the blog of Jerusalem Jane: Be the one to make a Jew smile

In Jane Kiel's latest message she condemns the recent vandalism of the Tomb of Joseph and calls on Christians around the world to come to Israel - even as terror attacks rise.

"You could be the one who makes a Jew smile," Kiel says. "For such a time is this: We love you Israel."

Watch here:

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph’s Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus on Saturday night amid clashes with the IDF, setting fire to the site, damaging the gravestone, a chandelier hanging above it, a water tank and an electricity closet.

Then, on Monday, two members of Rabbi Eliezer Berland's Breslover hasidic sect were shot at the entrance of the city, trying to get to the Tomb to help repair the vandalism.

Palestinian terrorism against Israel is on the rise during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. So far, 14 people have been killed in attacks since mid-March.

Tovah Lazaroff and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

Jane Kiel is a Christian Zionist from Denmark who has made Israel her home. Now, she is a Jerusalem-based journalist striving to tell the truth about Israel on her social media channels. Learn more about Kiel.