The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian World

In meeting with Pope Francis, B’nai B’rith calls for expansion of the Abraham Accords

“From his years as Cardinal in Buenos Aires, through today, Pope Francis has expressed a special interest in furthering Jewish-Catholic relations,” said B'nai B'rith CEO Daniel Mariaschin.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 20:13
Pope Francis meeting with B'nai Brith heads. (photo credit: B'NAI B'RITH INTERNATIONAL)
Pope Francis meeting with B'nai Brith heads.
(photo credit: B'NAI B'RITH INTERNATIONAL)

WASHINGTON - A B’nai B’rith International leadership delegation met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Tuesday. B’nai B’rith President Seth Riklin and CEO Daniel Mariaschin, led the multinational delegation in an effort to “build upon strides in Catholic-Jewish relations and further advance peace and partnership in the Middle East.”

“From his years as Cardinal in Buenos Aires, through today, Pope Francis has expressed a special interest in furthering Jewish-Catholic relations,” Mariaschin said. “Our audience with him gave us an opportunity to demonstrate our appreciation for this, to confirm our shared aspirations for peace and mutual respect, as well as to raise issues of current concern in our community.”

The delegation also met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, with other officials and diplomats, and with the leadership of the Italian Jewish community. According to B’nai B’rith, Pope Francis urged “remembrance of the Shoah.”

Even before I became Pope, the promotion and deepening of Jewish-Catholic dialogue was something close to my heart.

Pope Francis

In formal remarks, Riklin urged active support for the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

Pope Francis leads a prayer for peace from Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, Italy May 31, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)Pope Francis leads a prayer for peace from Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, Italy May 31, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)

“The signatories to those Accords have made the principled choice of peace and mutual acceptance with Israel, resulting in wide-ranging cooperation and engagement between their peoples,” he said.

“There has been a growing realization that the political strategies of the past have failed to solve the problems facing the Middle East. Through this realization, the people of these countries, Muslims and Jews together, have found the core values that they share, that they are indeed ‘cousins,’ and, as a result, we are now beginning to see how much our familial faiths can achieve together.”

“All of us should support this reconciliation and encourage its expansion—for the sake of all people,” B’nai B’rith's President added.

“Sadly, it cannot be denied that some malevolent forces are determined to create and widen divisions amongst peoples through all forms of bigotry and hate, using incitement to cause violence and conflict. Despite the very small size of the Jewish people, antisemitism remains one of the most virulent hatreds, online and in real life."

Despite the very small size of Israel, the citizens of the Middle East’s only pluralistic democracy continue to be demonized, delegitimized and subjected to violent terror attacks.

B’nai B’rith President Seth Riklin

Speaking about the Iranian threat, Riklin said that Iran’s government “continues to openly pledge the very annihilation of Israel and to fund proxies’ continued threats to and attacks upon Israel.”

“Despite this effort, Israel continues to undertake great sacrifices and risks for peace, and even maintains Muslim administration of Judaism’s single holiest place in Jerusalem,” he continued. “Yet at the United Nations, Israel has been condemned more than all other countries combined, a means to distract from other countries’ human rights violations.”



Tags Temple Mount Pope Francis Catholic b'nai brith catholic church
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.
5

Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer, claims NYT

Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by