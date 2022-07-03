Pastor wants to 'convert the Church to love the Torah, Jews'

Almost 30 years ago, Pastor Larry and his wife Pastor Tiz Huch were considering quitting the ministry they built for many years. “I just felt like something was missing,” Huch said, “we had built churches all over the world in countries like Australia and America.” But then a friend recommended them to visit Israel. Little did he know that it would change his life and the lives of millions of Christians around the world. “My first response was: Why would I go to Israel? I thought this since in a lot of the churches, there's a false teaching of Christians replacing Jews called “the great placement or replacement theology.”

“I came over [to Israel] and I started seeing and experiencing things,” he continued. According to the Larry Huch Ministries website “outside the ruins of an ancient synagogue in Capernaum, God spoke to him [Huch] in an appointed moment that He would teach him to re-read the Bible through the eyes of a Jewish Jesus.”

Huch explained in an interview with The Jerusalem Post that “I'm going to teach you to reread the Bible, through the eyes of a Jewish Moses, a Jewish Abraham, and a Jewish Jesus, a Jewish Paul.”

He then changed his whole approach towards Christianity and Judaism. Seventy-two-year-old Huch now has millions of followers on social media and on his daily tv shows on Christian broadcasting networks around the world. “I realized that as a Christian, I've been lied to, in a lot of things concerning Israel and the Jewish people,” he added. “So much of what the Jewish people have suffered over the last few thousands of years has been because of what the church is teaching.”

Their new mission was from that day on to “re-educate the church, that the Jewish people and the land of the Jewish people are our brothers and sisters and our job is to stand with the Jewish people around the world. Our job is also to stand with the nation of Israel and to speak out wherever and whenever we can to defeat antisemitism.

Keren Hayesod and the Jewish Agency thank Pastor Larry Huch for helping Jewish refugees flee Ukraine to Israel. (credit: KEREN HAYESOD)

Huch will visit Israel this week to attend an award ceremony in honor of him by Keren Hayesod. For the first time in the history of Keren Hayesod it will be presenting the John Henry Patterson Guardian of Zion Award, in the name of the late John Henry Patterson, who was born into a Christian family in Ireland in 1867 and went on to command the two Jewish legions that were established during World War I, which led him to become acquainted with Ze’ev Jabotinsky. Together with Nahum Sokolow, Chaim Weizmann and Ze’ev Jabotinsky, Patterson became a Keren Hayesod emissary to England in 1921.

This award will be awarded to Huch, the New Beginnings Church and the Larry Huch Ministries. “We selected Pastor Larry as the recipient of this inaugural award in recognition and deep appreciation for his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to Keren Hayesod and the Jewish people,” the organizations said in a statement.

“Pastor Larry Huch is a true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” said chairman of Keren Hayesod Sam Grundwerg. “His contributions impact many aspects of Israeli society. Thousands of immigrants were able to fulfill their dream and immigrate to Israel thanks to Pastor Larry and his church. We cherish and appreciate Pastor Larry's true friendship with Keren Hayesod and the People of Israel.”

The award will be given to Huch at the Knesset this week during the annual Leadership Conference of Keren Hayesod.

The Huch family has become totally devoted to the issue of connecting to the Jewish people and to the Jewish state.

“We keep kosher in our family and we have mezuzot on our door,” Huch said, knowing it will surprise many of our Jewish readers. “We keep Shabbat because this is the Old and the New Testament.”

He shared that “we had a guy come to our house to deliver high-end meat, and he saw a mezuzah on our door. He asked, are you Jewish? We tried to explain to him what our story was and then he said that ‘the owner of our company is Jewish.’ My wife said, well, if he's Jewish, how come he sells pork?’ We explained that unfortunately, we can’t buy this type of meat since it's not Kosher. The guy came back half an hour later and said ‘I called my boss in New York. He said, thay you guys are absolutely right and that he’s removing pork out of the packages,” Huch shared and laughed.

Huch proudly mentioned that he had a long conversation with former chief rabbi of Israel Meir Lau, “He is the leader I admire maybe more than any religious leader in the world.” Huch quoted Lau asking him at the end of their meeting “How do you know these things about Judaism?” Huch explained, “We were talking Torah,” and answered Lau, “We study this.” According to Huch, the former chief rabbi answered “that's because it's part of your Jewish roots.” Huch answered “Absolutely. And that's what we're trying to teach the world.”

“It'll be my 39th trip to Israel,” Huch said proudly, “I have Christian, Jewish and Muslim friends in Israel.” He also asked to emphasize that he isn’t a missionary trying to convert Jews to Christianity.

“Our job isn’t to convert anybody. Our job is to convert the church back to loving the Torah, back to loving the Word of God, back to loving our Jewish brothers and sisters and back to loving the biblical Land of Israel. It's a full time job.”

From drug dealer to pastor

Before becoming a pastor, Huch was a drug dealer and a drug addict. “I smuggled cocaine into the United States from South America. I was also using the needle cocaine and heroin.” One day he overdosed and thought that he was dying. I was by myself, on a ranch in Columbia, South America. I called out to God, not knowing who God was. I said, “God, don't let me die until I find out what happiness is.” After selling drugs to an agent, he ran through different states until he finally settled in Texas and became a pastor.

Influencing Trump?

Huch also claims to have possibly influenced former president of the United States Donald Trump to go forward with the acknowledgment of the Golan Heights.

“I had the privilege of being called to the White House, when President Trump was together with Jason Greenblatt (the former assistant who was the envoy to the Middle East). He (Greenblatt) said, we're about to make the peace plan for the Middle East. We've got it sealed, but I just want to know what you think? I just left the president until everybody has given a biblical answer. I said, ‘Listen, we must not allow Israel to be divided.’ He said, ‘What should we do?’ I said, ‘here's my suggestion: We've already done the Taylor Force act. We've already done the settlements. We've already done the embassy; being moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. I said, Let's do this. Let's announce we're recognizing Israel's sovereign rights over the Golan Heights. Greenblatt said ‘over the Golan Heights?’I answered that if you do that, Christians will get behind President Trump.”

Greenblatt was called back to the president, but before going in, he made sure he understood Huch. “No land for peace,” Greenblatt said according to Huch, who answered, “not one inch. That land was given by God to the Jewish people of Israel. We cannot go against what God is saying.” Greenblatt went in to meet the president and as Huch concluded the story “with the grace of God, two days later, President Trump announced we were acknowledging the Golan Heights as Israel.”

A few years ago, Huch and his people were in touch with Keren Hayesod, an official fundraising organization for Israel with branches in 45 countries; one of Israel’s four National Institutions. Keren Hayesod historically raised money from Jews but recently began also fundraising for Israel from Christians.

According to Huch, his ministry has raised about eight million dollars for Israel, a large part of that was through Keren Hayesod. “We look for things to do in Israel, because if I can get people to give to Israel, we found out that their heart will follow their giving,” he explained. “For years, we've been feeding [the hungry] in Israel, we've been helping with Bnai Zion Hospital in Haifa; we built a bunch of bomb shelters for the children; we work with different organizations in feeding Holocaust survivors.”

He explained the reason for helping Jews even though they aren’t Jewish and don’t live in Israel. “One of the main Bible prophecies is helping Jews return to the nation of Israel, so we started working with Keren Hayesod with projects such as making aliyah.”

“We help settlements take over produce farms in the West Bank, which is Judea and Samaria.”

Recently, Huch has raised a huge amount of funds in order to help Ukrainian Jews make aliyah during the deadly war. “When we heard about Ukraine, we immediately raised a million dollars to help get Jews out of Ukraine and into Israel, at the same time bringing Jews in from Ethiopia. We do whatever we can do for the Jewish people and the land of Israel.”