Intelligence minister asks Christian Zionists to ‘share the truth’ about Israel

Over the past several years, the Nations' Ninth of Av initiative has run several educational programs in person and online, including its annual tour of Israel that coincides with Tisha Be'av.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 10:12
Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel called on Christian supporters of Israel to help share the truth about Israel with the world at a time when antisemitism and anti-Zionism are on the rise, on August 2, 2023.
(photo credit: NATIONS NINTH OF AV)
(photo credit: NATIONS NINTH OF AV)

Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel called on Christian supporters of Israel to help share the truth about Israel with the world at a time when antisemitism and anti-Zionism are on the rise.

"Each of you, take this message and spread it far and wide," she told a group of 100 Christian Zionists Wednesday evening during the Nations' Ninth of Av banquet at the Israel Museum. "Tell them what Israel is. Tell them the truth."

Gamliel was the keynote speaker at the event, which is meant to mark "new beginnings in Jewish-Christian relationships and to recognize those who have labored selflessly in this work," the invitation said. The event was planned by a group of well-meaning Christians aiming to repair ties with the Jewish community and dedicate themselves to fighting for Israel and against antisemitism. 

Christians connecting with Israel on Tisha Be'Av

Over the past several years, the Nations' Ninth of Av initiative has run several educational programs in person and online, including its annual tour of Israel that coincides with Tisha Be'av. On the fast day last week, dozens of Christians ascended the Temple Mount. 

"While the majority have bad things to say about the modern State of Israel," Gamliel continued, "we know others will stand in righteousness and tell the truth. Those are people like you, our allies."

Nations' Ninth of Av co-founder Steve Wearp. (credit: NATIONS NINTH OF AV) Nations' Ninth of Av co-founder Steve Wearp. (credit: NATIONS NINTH OF AV)

At the event, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the founder of the NGO Israel365, and Tommy Waller, the founder of HaYovel, were honored for their interfaith work. In addition, Rabbi Leo Dee, who recently lost his wife and two daughters in a terror attack and who has become an icon for Jewish unity, spoke to the crowd.

Nations' Ninth of Av co-founder Steve Wearp used the platform to apologize for Christian replacement theology, which says that the church is the new Israel or that Christians replaced the Jews as God's chosen people. He said this theology led to the Holocaust and other tragedies, and "it still exists in Christianity, and we need to cast it out.

"We want to accept responsibility for our failures and come alongside you and rebuild," he said.

Although some Jews remain skeptical of Christian Zionists' intentions and recent surveys show a decline in young Evangelical Christian support for Israel, strategic ties between the community and the Jewish state have blossomed in recent years. 

In 2017 at a Christians United for Israel conference in Washington, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the crowd, "I say we have no greater friends than Christian supporters of Israel; I know you've always stood with us." Two years ago, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who was then not in office, came under fire when he suggested that Israel prioritize the support of Evangelical Christians over that of American Jews, who are often critical of Israel's decisions. 

Christian Zionist support for former US President Donald Trump is considered the catalyst behind Trump's decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and other pro-Israel policies.



