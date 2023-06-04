Nefesh B’Nefesh head to discuss challenges of aliyah

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, will be participating in a panel focusing on the challenges of aliyah at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday.

Participants in the panel, entitled “Decades of Aliyah – Challenges & Opportunities,” will also include Laura Ben-David, who made aliyah with the first Nefesh B’Nefesh charter flight in 2002, and representatives from El Al Israel Airlines and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.

“It is an incredible privilege for us to continue to assist thousands of olim annually and watch them make valuable contributions and strengthen the country by building their new homes in Israel,” said Fass before the conference. “For the past 20 years, we have proudly served as the center for North American Jews on their journeys to Israel, and we will continue to accompany and support many more generations as they make their Zionist dreams a reality.”

RABBI YEHOSHUA FASS (credit: NIR ARIELI)

Fass will discuss how Nefesh B’Nefesh has expanded its capabilities since its founding, from facilitating aliyah to programs for aliyah advocacy, Zionist education and celebrating aliyah through programs such as the Bonei Zion Prize, which recognizes the achievements of outstanding Anglo olim and their contributions to the State of Israel.

Ben-David, representing the thousands of Nefesh B’Nefesh olim, will share her aliyah experiences since arriving 20 years ago.