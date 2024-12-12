The Air Force: Confronting threats far and near

Maj. Gen.(res) Eitan Ben Eliyahu, a former Commander in Chief of the Israel Air Force, spoke at the 2024 Jerusalem Post Miami Summit the day after Israel carried out wide ranging airstrikes in Syria, destroying eighty percent of the former Assad regime’s military. He described the complexity Israel faced in striking hundreds of attacks in Syria.

“In air operations you distinguish between three different types of targets,” he said. He described mobile targets and those that are stable or stay in one place. He discussed the challenges the air force faces in dealing with targets, like the ones in Syria. “It was very important to take advantage of the circumstances of that day,” he added. He also said a raid like the one Israel did in Syria would have taken long preparation, in terms of training for striking certain targets that have existed for years in Syria.

Air Force intelligence

Ben Eliyahu, who served as the thirteenth Commander in Chief of the Israeli Air Force in the 1990s, was born in Jerusalem in 1944. He said he felt at home speaking to the audience in Miami. He spoke with Yuna Leibzon, the US Correspondent of Israel’s Channel 12 News at the summit. Describing the complex system used to destroy a large number of targets in a short period of time, he said the Israeli Air Force uses artificial intelligence, among the new technologies available to the Israeli military. “For many years the relevant threat came from close to the border,” he said, contrasting Israel’s threats decades ago, with the Iranian threat that is more than 1,000 miles away. This has created the need for a “presence in space,” he said. IAF Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eitan Ben Eliyahu (R) is seen being interviewed by Yuna Leibson at The Jerusalem Post Miami Summit, on December 10, 2024. (credit: Elliot La-Mer - DEMAGIC)

“You have to develop new weapons that are specifically for use for such a range. Don’t forget that in such a range you have to cross a number of countries.” He noted that this requires cooperation not only with those countries but also with the US. He said long-range operations require forces for communication, rescue, electronic warfare, and refueling. The Israeli Air Force has developed these capabilities in the last decades.

He also discussed the air force’s response on October 7, 2023 when Hamas attacked Israel. “What we have to do is change the level of readiness because mistakes like that happened to us as a nation twice, one in 1973 and a second time on October 7.” He said we need to build our forces and have a level of readiness to block such a surprise attack.