Brand news: Sparkling at Terminal X and the legacy that marches on

Walking on Italy

The La Fayette Italy chain, owned by the Bles family, has an 86-year legacy in luxury shoe import. The first "Bles Shoes" store was opened by Victor Bles, who immigrated from Syria at age 17 to support his family. He rode a donkey to Beirut and brought quality shoes; his legacy passed down through generations. Today, the chain has seven branches across the country, offering shoes and accessories from Italy.

Currently, the winter collection is launched, featuring boots, ankle boots, moccasins, boat shoes, heeled shoes with color combinations, prints, glittering elements, and buckles. The collection includes leather, velvet, tweed, and croc prints in leopard, black and white, burgundy, purple, beige, red, turquoise, black, and brown, alongside a contemporary collection of bags.

Shlomi Bles, CEO of La Fayette Italy: "Our winter collection embodies all the elements that have defined our brand since its inception—classic designs, quality, comfort, and service at the highest level. Each item is carefully selected to meet customer needs, and all items are made in Italy."

La Fayette Italy (credit: Guy Lumer, official site)

Sparkling at the Terminal

The fashion website Terminal X launches its New Year's Eve and party collection, featuring pencil skirts and little black dresses, sequin and satin fabrics, and monochromatic colors of black, silver, and dramatic shades. The site also releases TerminalX Magazine - a special edition with 50 covers featuring the top influencers of the site. The magazine focuses on the connection between fashion and content, summarizing 2024, trends and predictions for 2025, style and beauty guides, interviews with prominent influencers, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the fashion world. Terminal X (credit: Dima Taliansky, official site, TERMINAL X)

A Red Celebration

The coveted brand MFK-Maison Francis Kurkdjian launches a festive limited edition of the iconic Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance, featuring a set of three products with an amber-woody scent: Eau de Parfum, scented body oil, and hair perfume, all in a special 35ml size. MFK-Maison Francis Kurkdjian (credit: official site, PR)

Sparkling More

The Italian brand Calzedonia launches a sparkling collection of socks and tights, incorporating sequins, stones, feathers, lace, flowers, and 3D bows, with transparency games that will elevate any look. The collection also includes sequin pants, sheer pants, and shiny overalls in metallic colors, with an emphasis on black, silver, and burgundy. Calzedonia (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Worldly Scents

Banana Republic, founded in 1978 as a fashion brand, entered the fragrance world in 1995 and has since launched about 51 scents. For the New Year, the brand launches the Icon fragrance collection, based on unique extracts of flowers, exotic fruits, and ancient woods, creating perfect harmony on the skin.

Each fragrance was created by a different perfumer who expressed their personal style: Dark Cherry&Amber - a fresh fruity scent with dominant notes of black cherry, cherry blossom, amber, and red amber; Tobacco&Tonka Bean - notes of plum, tobacco leaves, coconut, patchouli, and vanilla; Peony & Peppercorn - notes of bergamot, roses, pink peony, and sweet pink pepper; Gardenia & Cardamom - notes of gardenia, magnolia, tuberose, ylang-ylang, and jasmine.

The Golbary fashion house launches a boutique fragrance collection with five perfumes: Amber & Tonka - amber, tonka beans, lemon, cashmere wood, violet, myrrh, vanilla, and musk; Mimosa & Patchouli - mandarin, raspberry, jasmine, patchouli, amber, and white musk; Jasmine & Musk - lavender, mandarin, bergamot, Tunisian orange blossom, jasmine sambac, orchid, Madagascan vanilla, and tonka bean; Black Pepper & Neroli - a genderless scent with notes of black pepper, amber, and neroli; Orange & Rose - bitter orange, mandarin, Turkish rose, musk, jasmine, cashmere wood, patchouli, Madagascan vanilla, and cedarwood. Banana Republic (credit: Golbary PR, official site, SHAI YEHEZKEL)

Contouring the Face

The Faceclub beauty and wellness brand, specializing in facial care and contouring through unique techniques, has opened a pop-up at the Norman Hotel in Tel Aviv, offering a variety of innovative treatments that provide a beauty and health experience. The treatment focuses on contouring and balancing the anatomical structure of the face, combining deep touch, advanced technologies, and active products that create the perfect connection between beauty and wellness.

Facial treatments connect the body and mind, improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, detoxify and drain lymph, reduce puffiness in the face and neck, encourage collagen production, improve skin tone, and contour the jawline.

In the pop-up, Faceclub's skincare products are sold, including: rich day cream, night acid cream, targeted serums, sunscreens in various formulas, and advanced cleansing products based on high concentrations of active ingredients, as well as home-use tools like gua sha sticks, face muscle warming balls, and cold spoons to enhance treatment results. (credit: DANIEL MILLER, official site)

Fragrant Delights

Sano Maxima continues to innovate and transform the laundry experience with the launch of a new series of fabric perfumes and laundry capsules. Now, every garment and fabric in the house will envelop you in luxurious scents. What's new? New concentrated laundry capsules in Soft Silk scent, for stain removal and long-lasting freshness.

The capsules are divided into two compartments: one contains active ingredients and enzymes that penetrate the fiber to remove dirt and stains, while the other contains a special perfume developed using slow-release technology, refreshing the fabric over time. The capsule's outer shell dissolves upon contact with water during washing, and the capsule ingredients begin a powerful dual action of thorough cleaning and freshness. The use allows for precise dosing of ingredients and optimal results in every wash, with no need for measurement.

Additionally, a new series of fabric perfumes for clothes and fabrics has been launched, featuring powerful fragrances for use in the dryer or as a spray on bedding, towels, upholstery, and home spaces. The perfumes leave a strong and fresh scent.

Fragrance Series: Fresh Linen - a classic and soothing scent of clean laundry; White Lotus - a sophisticated and indulgent scent; Cozy Cotton - a fresh clean scent, all available in easy-to-use, convenient bottles. Sano (credit: official site, Tal Azulay)

Raising a Toast to the New Year

James Richardson Duty-Free and Spacehouse, the cocktail brand by mixologist Yotam Shila, the pioneer of bottled cocktails, collaborate for the first time on 3 cocktail sets and 2 Travel sets for tropical and winter destinations. The sets include 3 personalized cocktails and matching snacks.

The winter-urban set brings the pace of the big city, with glam and style. It contains Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan, Cherry Whiskey Sour, and munchies. The tropical set brings the flavors, colors, and scents of magical beaches, including: Spicy Passionfruit Margarita, Gin Lychee Roses, Pineapple Margarita, and tropical fruit snacks.

Shani Inbar Kriti, Vice President of James Richardson: "The idea of creating unique cocktail sets with Spacehouse stems from the fact that duty-free customers prefer to buy smaller and convenient sets for use abroad or as gifts for family and friends. The Travel sets were created to meet the needs of duty-free customers."

Additionally, a Forestar Martini cocktail set is offered, part of the Signatures series created by Shila, presenting a modern twist on classic leading cocktails with fresh ingredients, innovation, and an interactive sipping experience. James Richardson Duty-Free and Spacehouse (credit: Chen Galdan, official site, Studio X)

A Meal in a Tick-Tack

The culinary brand MasterChef, which recently entered the personal meal category, launches MasterChef TIK-TAK - a series of quick-to-prepare noodle dishes in chicken and beef flavors, now with an easy-to-use lid for convenience. The innovative lid allows for easy closure while waiting after pouring the boiling water.

Willie Food, one of the largest food importers in Israel, launches sweet corn cans in vacuum packaging with easy opening. The sweet corn kernels are nutritious and ideal for snacking, adding to salads, or for use in dishes. Additional product sizes and a three-pack packaging are planned for release. MasterChef and Willie Food (credit: official site, PR)

Sweet Treats

Specially for the winter, Carmit launches a limited edition of vanilla-flavored marshmallows, wrapped in a crunchy toasted coconut coating, giving it a special taste and texture.

Yael Weissman, Marketing Manager: "Carmit is proud to continue innovating its product range and offering consumers a unique product, marking another milestone in our strategy to lead innovation, expand, develop, and improve our products while preserving the consumer experience."

Nostalgia at Gori - one of Israel's leading marketing and distribution companies, relaunches Schoko-Bananen. The banana-flavored chocolate candy filled with banana cream, produced in Austria, is considered a classic in Israel due to its fruity taste combined with homemade roasted chocolate and cocoa.

The international waffle brand Amicelli launches two new flavors alongside its classic hazelnut flavor: Cocoa Cream and Vanilla Cream, in individual packages. The brand promotes environmental transparency and social responsibility, using high-quality milk chocolate made from 100% sustainable cocoa.