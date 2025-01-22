For the children online: Virtual police stations from hotline 105 arrive on Roblox and Minecraft

A first-of-its-kind survey in Israel, conducted by the National Headquarters for the Protection of Children Online - 105 and the Chief Scientist's Office at the Ministry of National Security, revealed alarming data: over 40% of teenagers who play online games have been exposed to inappropriate content, including violence, shaming, sexual content, sexual harassment, and indecent proposals.

According to the survey, 70% of Israeli teenagers play online games. More than 50% of players reported moving during the game to a private room with an unknown player, and 18% moved to private chat conversations.

Additionally, it was found that during weekends and holidays, gaming hours increase significantly, with about 66% of teenagers spending over two hours a day on average playing online games. Over 60% of players have been harmed during online gaming, but only 7% reported the harm.

Harassers, Be Warned!

A new campaign by the Class Action Fund, in collaboration with the National Headquarters for the Protection of Children Online and featuring gamer Idan Telem, promotes the prevention of harm in online games. For the first time, it provides players with direct access to Hotline 105 from within the game.

As part of the campaign, Hotline 105 stations are placed within the popular gaming platforms Roblox and Minecraft. Through these stations, players can report harassment or harm they have experienced directly to Hotline 105 without leaving the game.

The hotline is staffed by officers who have undergone specialized training in the field of child protection online. It operates an interdepartmental partnership desk with experts on child abuse in the digital space from the Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, and Social Services, and the Ministry of Justice.

A Digital Iron Dome

The campaign was born out of a genuine need to protect young users in the digital space, where they are often exposed to offensive discourse, threats, impersonation, and even exploitation. Parents are not always aware that while their children are secluded in their rooms playing online games for hours, they might be experiencing harm.

The National Headquarters for the Protection of Children Online - 105 serves as Israel’s virtual "Iron Dome" for protecting children online. It provides round-the-clock responses to all forms of harm to children and teenagers in the digital space.

The campaign, directed at children and teenagers, emphasizes the importance of not facing harm alone, acting immediately, and reporting incidents. Additionally, the campaign raises awareness among parents and adults interacting with children and teenagers about the importance of safe online gaming, encouraging awareness and vigilance during gameplay.

Harmed online? You are not alone! Hotline 105 is available 24/7 for children and teenagers who have experienced harm or harassment in the digital space.