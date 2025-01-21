Brand news: The wild years and the brand that earned a corner

Bold and Electrifying

The 1920s, also known as the Roaring Twenties, served as inspiration for the launch of the eyewear collection by Kreuzberg Kinder. This era, which American author F. Scott Fitzgerald dubbed "the greatest orgy in history," was characterized by revelry and a carefree spirit. Young women who broke societal norms and embraced a liberated lifestyle were called "Flappers."

It was a time of significant social, cultural, and economic transformation, particularly in the Western world. Jazz music became a symbol of freedom and self-expression, cinema experienced its golden age, and radio was invented. Avant-garde art movements like Surrealism, Expressionism, and Art Deco emerged, women gained voting rights, and an air of optimism prevailed. Kreuzberg Kinder (credit: official site)

The brand's team fell in love with this fascinating era, which inspired the current collection, taking us on a journey into 1920s fashion. The collection captures the essence of opulence, mystery, elegance, and vibrancy, with each model named after a cocktail. "What does your cocktail choice say about you?"

Founded in Berlin, Kreuzberg Kinder is a groundbreaking brand known for unconventional designs that combine elegance, minimalism, drama, and boldness. It offers glasses for people with unique lifestyles who fearlessly express themselves. Inspired by Berlin's spirit, the brand emphasizes high quality, superior materials, and affordability.

Cozy and Warm

There's nothing like snuggling up at home on cold winter days in luxurious pajamas. "Aphrodite" warms up the winter with a variety of pajamas, loungewear, robes, and slippers, some of which are perfect for stepping out of the house.

The pajama collection includes basic, flattering cuts made from high-quality fabrics such as 100% cotton, viscose, flannel, knits, and velvet, featuring plaid, heart, and paisley prints. (credit: Adva Dror, official site, Shai Tamir, Yair Sigron, Yogev Meir)

Loungewear includes moisture-wicking modal tracksuits, velvet in green, black, and silver, and fluffy slippers or slip-ons suitable for outdoors.

Tahbad has undergone a makeover, offering pajama and gown collections made from 100% cotton interlock fabrics, buttoned pajamas in masculine styles, and viscose or satin fabrics.

Beauty Heritage

Guerlain's iconic Terracotta collection has been updated for the first time since its 1984 launch, introducing liquid concealer and powder blush with new-generation formulas and textures. As expected from a brand specializing in science and technology, the products excel.

The concealer, made of 95% natural ingredients, provides high, buildable coverage, lasts 24 hours, and includes moisturizing elements like red algae extract and argan oil. It has a cushion applicator and comes in 16 shades for all skin tones. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Guerlain's Terracotta collection (credit: official site, PR)

The new Terracotta blush, containing 90% natural ingredients, offers a breathable formula with buildable pure pigments and a talc-free mineral base with argan oil. Available in six shades inspired by Earth's natural palette—nude, pink, and coral, in light and dark tones—it ensures a perfect match for every skin tone.

The Stars' Secret

Fans of the series Emily in Paris might recall the scene where representatives of the brand Augustinus Bader visit Emily's office to request a campaign for their hair product. Now, the luxury brand has secured a showcase for its flagship products at the Amor boutique in Kikar Hamedina.

The unique feature of these products is the patented ®TFC8 compound—a groundbreaking technology that enhances the skin’s natural ability to repair and renew itself. It contains natural amino acids, vitamins, and high-quality peptides.

The products were developed by Professor Augustinus Bader, a senior physician and scientist, after over 30 years of research. His skincare philosophy is based on the belief: Everything Your Body Needs, It Already Knows. Augustinus Bader (credit: official site, PR abroad)

In 2008, he developed a revolutionary gel that heals severe skin trauma without surgery or grafts. This innovative technique inspired his skincare philosophy.

The products suit all skin types, offering long-term care that nurtures healthier, glowing, firm, smooth, and youthful-looking skin.

The Iris Fragrance

The brand Courrèges launches "Hyper Iris," a new addition to its luxurious Hyper Courrèges perfume collection, created by artistic director Nicolas Di Felice. This elegant scent, available at Mashbir, is dedicated to the iris flower. It boasts a luminous fragrance derived from the plant’s underground stems, radiating light and aroma.

Hyper Courrèges (credit: official site, PR abroad) Step Ahead

Suffering from rough, dry, or cracked skin on your feet and heels? The British brand Dermatonics offers natural, restorative creams featuring ingredients like manuka honey from New Zealand, known for its skin-repairing and antibacterial properties, urea for maintaining moisture and softening the skin, and oats for additional soothing benefits.

Recommended by podiatrists and dermatologists worldwide, these research-based products are developed in advanced labs and promise visible results from the first use. Dermatonics (credit: EYAL KEREN, official site)

Product line includes:

A therapeutic balm for dry, cracked heels.

A floral-scented balm for removing dry, rough skin, suitable for all ages and diabetics.

A soothing foot cream.

Urban Experience

Decathlon has opened an urban branch offering a unique shopping experience, complete with a wide range of sports products and advanced services like digital touch screens for easy ordering and pickup options from lockers on the basement level.

The store combines Tel Aviv urban elements with community values. At its center are graffiti walls created by artists Noa Alon and Andrei Sandler of Always Never, blending the brand’s colors with a youthful, vibrant look. Decathlon (credit: Eliad Golan, official site, OR GEFEN)

The new branch aligns with Decathlon's strategy to expand into city centers. The move to Tel Aviv's Azrieli Mall makes the store a convenient meeting point for sports enthusiasts, adding to the brand's existing 10 locations nationwide.

Made in Israel Haircare

Klenor Professional, an Israeli company specializing in haircare products that merge nature and science, launches new shampoo and mask lines in two sizes.

The lines include:

Keratin+ for chemically treated hair, such as straightened or balayaged styles.

Curls+ to ease styling and maintain curl shape, reducing frizz.

Hemp+ for all hair types, especially damaged or thinning hair.

Silver+, rich in purple and blue pigments to neutralize yellow and orange tones, suitable for dyed brown or natural gray hair.

SERUM+, offering softness, vitality, and environmental protection with hemp oil for strengthening and shine.

Klenor Professional (credit: official site, SASHA DUBINSKY) Erez Alon, Klenor's lead designer, stated: "Launching a proudly Israeli brand during these times is significant. After extensive research and testing, I can confidently say these products are revolutionary in quality, appearance, and affordability."

The products are cruelty-free, eco-friendly, and certified with the international green dot.

30 Years of Tofu

Wyler Farm, one of Israel's largest and oldest tofu producers, is celebrating 30 years by launching tofu schnitzels and nuggets made from high-quality tofu. These products offer a healthy, delicious vegan alternative to traditional meat schnitzels.

The schnitzel line includes: homestyle tofu schnitzel, tofu schnitzel with corn,and tofu schnitzel with broccoli.

The nugget line includes: homestyle tofu nuggets and Tofu nuggets with corn.

Wyler Farm (credit: official site, PR) Wyler Farm has invested in an innovative production line that ensures the preservation of tofu’s nutritional values. Made from freshly ground soybeans, the tofu contains no preservatives, making it a fresher and less processed alternative to existing options. It is rich in protein, retains its nutritional benefits, and contains nine essential amino acids vital to human health. It is also packed with vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium, manganese, selenium, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, zinc, and vitamin B1.

Ilan Spriel, co-owner of Wyler Farm, stated: "Frozen soy products have long been a staple in Israeli households. They are a tasty, accessible, and easy-to-prepare option. We decided to enhance the experience by offering schnitzels and nuggets after a lengthy, professional development process. These products set a new standard for freezer items, and we believe they are an innovative and delicious solution for many consumers, helping them transition to a healthier, tastier diet."

Spotlight on Israel

Israel has been selected as one of the countries for the launch of a limited edition Johnnie Walker Black Label whiskey. This initiative reflects the brand's appreciation for the Israeli market and its sophisticated consumers, who are open to innovative and creative marketing campaigns.

The launch coincides with the new season of Netflix’s Korean series Squid Game, a cultural phenomenon that broke global viewership records. Squid Game X Johnnie Walker (credit: official site, PR)

In collaboration with Netflix, the iconic whiskey brand has introduced a limited-edition Johnnie Walker Black Label under the slogan Pick Your Player. Each bottle in this edition is randomly numbered from 001 to 456, inspired by the contestants’ numbers in the series, with the number revealed only upon purchase.

The bottle design features a reimagined Johnnie Walker logo, incorporating prominent characters from the show. The numbering and design make each bottle a sought-after collectible, especially since only 20% of the bottles in the edition bear the number 456—the number of the series' protagonist, Seong Gi-hun.