Brand news: Roses for the face, olives for the body, and black perfume

The saying "the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree" holds true for fashion designer Karen Mizrahi. For 21 years, she has been creating blue-and-white Israeli fashion. As the daughter of Danny Mizrahi, the legendary and pioneering fashion house owner of "Indian Chief," Karen grew up immersed in fashion from day one, becoming a designer in her own right.

Karen Mizrahi shares: “Amid these times, I chose to design this collection around the concept of ‘home’—a concept that has become unsettled in all our hearts. It resonates with both me and the brand through multiple layers in this collection. The collection views the customer as a home and anchor—a woman who creates a home wherever she is: at home, at work, or in her community. My clothes serve as her home, a protective space, a ‘shelter’ of beauty and renewal, even if just for a few moments.” Karen Mizrahi (credit: ASAF EINI, official site)

The collection features casual items in a Desk-to-Dinner style, including three-piece suits, midi dresses and skirts, long diagonal-cut skirts, jumpsuits, basic tops, long-sleeve shirts, and more. The pieces are made from fabrics like satin-silk blends, soft lightweight knits, and elastic lace, with a mix of textures and contrasts.

Dominant colors include stone, cream, olive, deep navy blue, burgundy, red, and black. Prints range from animal patterns to large florals and subtle tribal-inspired graphics on a classic black background.

The Brand That’s Evolving

The international makeup and skincare brand Clinique, known for groundbreaking formulas, brings those same values to its makeup line with two launches:

Clinique Pop™ Longwear Lipstick – A revamped version of the beloved Pop Lipstick line, featuring a built-in primer for a smooth texture and enhanced look. Available in 36 shades suitable for all skin tones, in three finishes: glossy, matte, and satin.

High Impact Shadow Play™ Shadow + Definer – A dual-ended stick with nine color pairs and two formulas. One side features a satin cream shadow offering full coverage in one swipe, and the other a soft powder shadow with a precise applicator. The long-lasting formula boasts rich pigments, ranging from neutral to bold shades.

Clinique (credit: official site, PR abroad) Dark and Mysterious

The French perfume brand Incense Parfums introduces a capsule collection with two exclusive fragrances, limited to 1,000 black bottles. The black bottle design highlights the fragrances' power, elegance, and mystery.

Noblewood – Inspired by a French winter, with warm fig and honey notes, sophisticated whiskey wood and leather undertones, offering a long-lasting scent.

Peche Noir – Inspired by Japanese peach orchards, featuring peach, vanilla, and tonka bean notes for a warm and intriguingly mysterious aroma.

Incense parfums (credit: Incense Parfums, official site) Roses for the Face

The Payot Roselift skincare line expands with three new products aimed at firming and lifting the skin while boosting collagen production. Its key ingredient, Rose Active, derived from the Damascus rose, enhances metabolism and collagen strength. The products also contain pro-collagen peptides, Damascus rose extracts, floral rose water, and natural antioxidants to protect the skin.

The products include:

Softening water for makeup removal and skin strengthening.

CC cream with 80% natural ingredients and universal pigments that adjust to skin tone.

A firming and lifting mask with 95% natural ingredients, including oat extract and rose wax.

Payot Roselift (credit: official site, PR) From Norway, with Love

Dry skin and chapped lips? Neutrogena, with its Norwegian formula, launches winter-specific products for maintaining soft, hydrated skin.

The line includes:

A moisturizing lip balm with SPF 20, offering non-greasy protection.

A concentrated, scented hand cream enriched with 40% glycerin and Vitamin E, clinically proven to protect and soothe the skin barrier for 24 hours.

A lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer for long-lasting hydration, leaving skin soft and smooth.

Norwegian Formula (credit: official site, PR) SACARA Non-Stop

SACARA launches new skincare and body care accessories, including:

Scalp massage brushes to remove oil and dead skin.

Massage rollers for the body.

Gua sha tools and rollers for facial massage and blood circulation.

Ice rollers and chillers for depuffing the eye area.

Volcanic oil-absorbing rollers for facial use.

SACARA also collaborates with makeup artist Marin Niddam to present the SACARA X MARIN professional makeup collection, developed over two years. The collection includes BB cream, liquid blush, concealer, and freckle pens.

They’re also launching the Btx+ Collection, a haircare line using advanced technology to improve scalp health and strengthen hair roots. Key ingredients include natural oils like coconut, argan, and almond, as well as Szechuan pepper extract.

The line features nourishing shampoos, leave-in masks, serums, curl creams, and deep-repair masks for dry and damaged hair. SACARA (credit: KEITH GLASSMAN, official site)

Olive Soap

SABON, the global skincare brand, introduces a new collection highlighting olives—a vital skincare ingredient since ancient times, known for its nourishing components, antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins. Inspired by the lush Mediterranean groves, the collection is crafted with pure olive blends, including olive oil, olive leaf extract, olive butter, and crushed olive seeds—natural ingredients that nourish, hydrate, and illuminate the skin.

Alongside iconic products like oil-based shower gels, body scrubs, and buttery hand creams, the collection debuts two new items:

CICA Cream: Featuring a healing blend of Centella Asiatica, olive oil, and olive leaf extract.

Velvety Bath Oil: Transforms into a milky texture when in contact with water.

SABON (credit: official site, RONEN MENAGEN)

Hana Zano, SABON Israel's VP of Marketing, shared: “SABON continuously strives for product innovation. This time, we’re presenting a unique collection centered on a standout component of Mediterranean culture and cuisine. The wonders of the olive shine in the new Olive Bliss collection, designed to enhance and elevate daily skincare routines.”

Perfect Lips

Maybelline New York expands its popular Lifter Lip line with two exciting additions:

Lifter Liner: A creamy, moisture-locking lip liner offering easy application and precise contouring. Sharpenable for a perfect finish, it comes in six shades ranging from nude to plum and burgundy.

Lifter Plump Gloss: A high-shine lip gloss infused with chili pepper and Maxi Lip, delivering a warm tingling sensation and a fuller, glossy look. The XL applicator ensures smooth and even coverage, available in four vibrant shades.

Maybelline New York (credit: official site, PR) Fresh Branding for Tabor Winery’s Iconic Har Series

Tabor Winery, a symbol of Israeli quality, unveils a rebranding of its Har series while maintaining the exceptional wine quality it’s known for. This visual upgrade aligns with the winery’s new strategic focus on two flagship brands.

The revamped Har series offers a variety of premium wines that have become staples of Israeli dining tables, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Shiraz, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, White Blend, Rosé, Moscato, and Moscato Rosé—each reflecting Tabor’s expertise and tradition.

Roi Harel, Business Unit Manager for CBC Israel, said: “The new branding reflects Tabor Winery’s modern vision. We’re proud to present a refreshed look that embodies Israeli identity, our commitment to excellence, and innovation, while preserving the tradition and uncompromising quality that have defined the winery for years.”

Tabor’s vineyards are ecological and sustainable, maintaining harmony between humanity and nature, past and future.

Tabor Winery (credit: official site, PR) Effortless & Delicious

Love snacking but hate the effort? Achva, a leading Israeli producer of tahini and halva, introduces a new raw tahini made from 100% natural sesame, finely ground for a delicate, velvety texture with mild saltiness. Gluten-free, rich in calcium, fiber, and protein, it’s perfect as-is or mixed with water and lemon for a personalized taste.

Yuval Malach, Achva’s VP of Marketing and Sales, explained: “We’re thrilled to add traditional tahini to Achva’s range. Unlike our other tahini products, this one is made using a traditional soaking-in-salt method, significantly enhancing its flavor, color, and texture. Despite these improvements, we’re maintaining our market-leading low price—approximately 20% cheaper than competing brands, based on 2023 StoreNext data.” Effortless & Delicious (credit: official site, PR, Yael Han)

For meat lovers, Tirat Zvi enters the meat snacks category with Snacknik, deli meat snacks available in three intriguing flavors: Chili-Lime, Barbecue, and Pepperoni with black pepper. High in protein, gluten-free, and shelf-stable for up to three months, these snacks are perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.