Brand news: New trends in fashion and beauty

Italian Perspective

Quality, style, and a touch of Italian artistry define the Italian eyewear brand Spektre, now launched at Optica Bellissima. Unique designs combining tradition, innovation, and exceptional precision have made the brand one of the hottest names in the optical and fashion world.

The man behind the brand, which walks the fine line between practicality and a fashion statement, is Niccolo Puccini, its founder and owner, born in Milan. It all began when he purchased vintage sunglasses in London that gained popularity. He decided to establish his own sunglasses brand with an investment of just a few thousand euros. When Puccini designed and showcased his first collection, he never dreamed the brand would quickly become one of the most sought-after in niche fashion. Spektre (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Spektre meticulously manages the eyewear production process, emphasizing innovation, design, shapes, details, materials, and colors. The result: exclusive, high-quality models with an original and unique style.

David Lazar, owner of the Top Optic and Optica Bellissima chains—the exclusive importer of Spektre: "The brand has gained momentum in recent years thanks to its unique line and bold colors. Puccini, a fan of Israel, is eager to create different and innovative things. Within a year, the sunglasses will be sold in about 50 stores nationwide."

The collection features optical glasses and sunglasses, classic designs, iconic frames with a contemporary touch, and a tribute to Italian art, fashion, and design.

Real-Time Elegance

Despite the convenience of mobile phone clocks, nothing replaces a wristwatch. The Swiss watch brand Balmain, founded in 1945 and an iconic name in the fashion world, launches its 2025 collection, proving watches are not just for timekeeping—they’re a fashion statement.

The collection, available at the "Impress" chain, combines Swiss precision with French inspiration. It features timeless elegance, chic design, and advanced Swiss technology.

The watches are inspired by the brand’s Parisian aesthetic tradition, with one of its hallmark features being the Arabesque motif—a delicate decoration inspired by braided leaves that gives the models a unique touch. The collection ranges from classic, minimalist designs to bold and functional models. Balmain (credit: official site, PR)

Double Launch

MAC takes care of our skincare routine with the launch of M·A·C Hyper Real Serumizertm Eye 360° Bright Eye Treatment—a lightweight gel serum for the delicate skin around the eyes. It hydrates and leaves a smooth, radiant finish. The formula contains white peony extract, significantly improving skin texture and delivering glowing results over time. Ingredients like niacinamide, ceramides, and vitamin C support cell renewal, skin restoration, and gentle refinement.

Neta Skali, MAC Israel’s head trainer and chief makeup artist: "This eye serum is exactly what your eyes need—a targeted solution for those suffering from dark circles, tiredness, and dryness under the eyes. It rejuvenates the delicate skin and creates a perfect base for concealer while keeping makeup fresh all day." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now MAC (credit: official site, PR abroad)

After the success of Mac-ximal Silky Matte, MAC introduces the same line with a glossy finish and rich pigments for full coverage and 12-hour hydration. Enriched with moisturizing ingredients, pomegranate flower extract, camellia seed oil, and argan oil, the upgraded black, eco-friendly packaging includes 34 iconic shades, from daring denim blue to a clear lipstick for satin lipstick refinement—all with a vanilla scent.

A Scent of Contrasts

The DSQUARED2 perfume brand unveils the essence of combining strength and softness with two new inspiring perfumes: Icon White for women and Icon Black for men. This duo symbolizes harmony in contrasts, highlighting the connection between femininity and masculinity in both scent and design. DSQUARED 2 (credit: official site, PR)

The men’s and women’s fragrances are represented by black and white, symbolizing contrasting yet complementary qualities, like yin and yang. The women’s perfume features floral-fruity notes with citrus, blackcurrant, amber, pink pepper, jasmine, praline, sandalwood, musk, vanilla, and wood. The men’s scent includes notes of blood orange, lemon, ginger, sage, lavender, geranium, black tulip, patchouli, cedar, and amber.

The eco-friendly glass bottles are 100% plastic-free, with recyclable soft paper packaging.

It's Back

Mark your calendars! Entrepreneur Karin Laufer-Dain, the founder of the By Karina brand and a prominent figure in the fashion and design world, celebrates 13 years of the ABOUT US fashion fair. Taking place February 6–8 at Beit Hamachulot, Jaffa Port, the fair will feature new collections from local brands and designers in fashion, accessories, and home design. A precise mix of promising young designers and renowned veterans will be presented.

The event will open with a fashion show sponsored by the HOFF sneaker brand, featuring influencers and businesswomen. The fair will spotlight the fashion industry, collaborating with the University of Haifa Design School and sponsored by BMW and MINI. ABOUT US (credit: Dikla Hostik, ERAN LEVI, official site, ROY BAR)

Perfect Shaving Experience

The international brand Intuition launches a disposable razor with built-in solid soap for a flawless shaving experience. With no need for shaving cream or gel, simply wet with water and shave. Previously available only as a reusable razor, this product makes shaving quick and easy.

The four flexible blades minimize cuts and adapt to the body’s contours. Infused with aloe vera, the soap-enclosed blades ensure smooth and hydrated skin. Intuition (credit: official site, PR)

Curls Galore

After four years of development, Israeli haircare brand fifi beauty, founded by Eden Pines and the Reiss Group, launches a new haircare line for curly, wavy, and everything in between.

The collection includes shampoos and conditioners for dry, thirsty hair enriched with hydration; volumizing products to thicken hair fibers and boost volume; and purifying shampoos and conditioners for deep cleansing and restoring shine. The vegan formulas are free from animal testing and animal-derived ingredients, featuring natural extracts and oils. fifi beauty (credit: official site, PR)

Pure Cotton Delight

The Kef brand launches Cotton Touch, a velvety soap enriched with cotton protein and almond oil, delicately scented with a powdery fragrance. The soap gently cleanses, moisturizes, and refreshes without drying, thanks to its pH balance for sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested, it contains 94% natural ingredients, free of parabens, phthalates, and silicones. The soap is vegan and cruelty-free. Cotton Touch (credit: official site, Tal Azulay)

Volcanic Indulgence

Domino's surprises and shakes things up by expanding its decadent Volcano Pizza flavors with two new molten cheese dips that will leave you addicted. The Volcano Pizza features a built-in dip baked into its center for ultimate indulgence.

Introducing Lava Rosa—an Italian harmony of mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, basil, and cream; and Lava Cacio e Pepe—a perfect blend of mozzarella, parmesan, crushed black pepper, and creamy sauce, joining the classic Lava Cheddar with rich cheddar and velvety cream. Domino's Pizza (credit: DROR EINAV, official site)

A Sweet Ending

Love sweets? So did Josef Manner, founder of the Manner wafer brand. At a time when high-quality sweets were out of reach for many, he made his dream a reality by creating delicious, affordable wafers. His first product, the Napolitaner—a five-layer wafer with hazelnut cream wrapped in foil—became a consumer favorite.

Since the family business was established in 1890, Manner wafers have been produced at the original Vienna bakery using a secret recipe, premium cocoa beans roasted in-house, and spring water from the Austrian Alps. Manner and CORNY (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Now, Manner introduces Chocolate Cream Flavor, featuring five layers of crispy wafers with luxurious chocolate cream, replacing the 400g family pack with a 200g pack and transitioning from 110g packs to 75g ones.

And another sweet ending—the CORNY brand introduces Corny Cocoa Cookies and Cream Bars, a cereal bar with whole grains, crunchy cocoa cookies, and cream. Free from preservatives and artificial colors, it’s a delightful snack!