With this knitted set, all you need is a pair of tall boots and bye

1. Brown Quilted Jacket by Alembika

What? Designer Gali Alembika's end-of-season sale offers super worthwhile items. Among them, an especially cozy jacket with a relaxed fit made of nylon quilted in a rich cocoa color, designed with a pair of rounded front pockets and details that are reflected in black trim decorating the winter piece's edges and pockets.

How much? NIS 348 instead of NIS 498.

Where? Alembika stores and website.

Lingerie Set by Lilibloom (credit: shirley gold)

2. Lingerie Set by Lilibloom

What? Let’s start with the simple fact that anyone who has not yet experienced the sensation of wearing organic cotton underwear doesn’t know what indulgence is. Lilibloom is launching a new color for their excellent brief underwear, along with a classic triangle bralette that doesn’t make you wonder when the hell you’ll finally take it off at the end of the day. Their commitment to using safe fabrics ensures that carcinogenic, hormone-disrupting, and other harmful substances stay out of the supply chain.

How much? Bralette NIS 150, underwear NIS 52.

Where? On the online store. Pink Floral Earrings by Neta Wolpe (credit: Dimitri Grin)

3. Pink Floral Earrings by Neta Wolpe

What? The Shlomit earrings from jewelry designer Neta Wolpe's new collection are inspired by the biblical story and women in the Bible. Mesmerizing and delicate colors in a floral design with pink tourmaline stones, featuring a small round diamond at the part closest to the ear, followed by a medium round tourmaline, and finally, three teardrop-shaped stones side by side. An elegant and timeless look that can elevate a casual outfit or cocktail dress.

How much? NIS 2,200.

Where? In-store and on the online store. Knitted Cardigan Set by SACK’S (credit: SHAI YEHEZKEL)

4. Knitted Cardigan Set by SACK’S

What? Important detail: the current collection from SACK'S is now 60% off when purchasing two items or more. Why are we telling you this? Because we fell for this delicate knitted set, featuring a cardigan with slightly puffy sleeves available in pastel shades of beige, cream, pink, and mint. Along with matching shorts with two side pockets. Recommended to add tights and tall boots or, alternatively, sneakers for a chic, easy look.

How much? Cardigan NIS 698, pants NIS 458 - before discount.

Where? Brand stores and website. Bronzer Powder by Byneta (credit: PR)

5. Bronzer Powder by Byneta

What? Between the birth of her second daughter and life itself, Neta Alchmister managed to launch a new product in recent weeks - Sunshine Bronzer, which joins Byneta's makeup collection. An innovative bronzer powder that adds a warm, sun-kissed, glowing look to the skin and wakes it up in seconds. The soft, velvety formula melts into the skin, blends and builds easily, and lasts for up to 12 hours.

How much? NIS 89.

Where? On Byneta’s website, Lilith Cosmetics, Terminal X, Duty Free, Super-Pharm, and BE stores. Fragrance by Frédéric Malle (credit: PR)

6. Fragrance by Frédéric Malle

What? The iconic fragrance from the French niche perfume brand Frédéric Malle celebrates its 15th anniversary and is landing in Israel! Upon its launch in 2010, it revolutionized the market by moving away from light and fruity scents typically found in commercial perfumes, focusing on powerful femininity and timeless sensuality. This essence is conveyed through its notes, with a unique blend of roses, patchouli, and spices. We especially loved the smaller version, which is most practical for carrying in your bag for any necessary occasion outside the home.

How much? NIS 300 for 10 ml.

Where? Factory 54 website and Amore, Kikar Hamedina. Button-up Pajama by Aphrodite (credit: Adva Dror, Yogev Meir)

7. Button-up Pajama by Aphrodite

What? There’s no such thing as too many pajamas, especially when the classic button-up cut comes in various colors and prints. A ribbed set with long sleeves and a collar, featuring white piping at the hem and a thick tie at the waist, giving it a slightly less standard look. Comfortable, cozy, a must-have. Because why not, really?

How much? NIS 144.50.

Where? Brand stores and website.