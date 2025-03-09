Brand news: New discoveries in skin aging and the brand entering the children's market

Not Costumes, Just Makeup

Purim is the perfect time to let loose, dare, and enjoy colors, glitter, and unforgettable looks. SACARA's makeup and accessories collection for the holiday includes everything needed to perfect any costume—from bold face and body paints to mesmerizing glitter, dramatic eyelashes, and daring lipsticks.

In the capsule collection "Not Costumes, Just Makeup": Cream eyeshadow in 7 powerful metallic shades with a long-lasting formula that sets quickly; a 12-color palette in pastel shades with a soft, creamy texture for easy application on the face, body, eyes, and lips; a 3-eyeshadow palette with intense pigment, a soft and blendable texture; a mineral metallic eyeshadow palette with strong pigment; tiny decorative stones in stunning colors for application on nails, face, and body; a glitter palette with 6 metallic shades; eyeliner in 8 vibrant shades with a quick-setting, long-lasting formula and an easy-to-use brush. SACARA (credit: KEITH GLASSMAN)

The brand is also opening three dedicated Purim concept stores operating until the end of March at Ofer Grand Mall Petah Tikva, Ofer Grand Canyon Beersheba, and Mall Hof Hadera. These stores are designed with a Purim-themed fantasy world atmosphere.

Rejuvenating the Face

After 15 years of research in skin aging biology, the luxury skincare brand Estée Lauder, at the forefront of dermatological science and groundbreaking research, reveals new discoveries about biological mechanisms affecting skin aging. The brand is making a revolutionary "version upgrade" with the launch of Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Soft Creme—a velvety moisturizer based on cutting-edge scientific technology called Sirtivity-Lptm. This research field aims to understand the biological and physiological mechanisms that enable skin to maintain a healthy, youthful appearance and function over time while combating natural aging processes and environmental damage. Estée Lauder (credit: PR abroad)

The technology activates the skin’s youth mechanisms through sirtuin proteins, which preserve optimal skin function for natural repair and renewal, improving its ability to cope with environmental damage. The goal is to "slow down time" and equip the skin with the tools to maintain a healthy, youthful look. After 14 consecutive days of use, the cream renews the skin thanks to a high concentration of Estée Lauder’s exclusive Black Diamond Truffle extract. The results: Improved elasticity and firmness, radiant and hydrated skin, a more even complexion, reduced appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, minimized post-acne marks and dark spots, and refined pores.

The cream comes in a recyclable diamond-like glass jar in two different sizes.

Dreamy Colors

Meet the new way to express yourself with colors without committing to a long-term change. The Italian brand Nouvelle launches Paint Bang—an innovative hair dye that allows anyone to add bold, revolutionary color touches. You can dye your hair in any shade you desire—bold pink, deep blue, glowing green, and more—and change your look over and over without worrying about damaging your hair.

The dye is easy to apply, absorbs quickly, and gradually washes out after 10-20 shampoos, allowing you to experiment, mix it up, and surprise yourself again and again. So go ahead—let your imagination run wild! What color will you choose today? Nouvelle's Paint Bang (credit: PR abroad)

For Men Only

Emporio Armani launches the fragrance Stronger With You, created by perfumer Cécile Matton, who developed the With You Stronger series.

The scent features green, fruity, and spicy notes of pink pepper, elemi balsam (derived from tropical tree resin), mandarin, apple, Provençal lavender, cinnamon, caramelized chestnuts, premium Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar, cedarwood essential oil, and amber. Armani Beauty prioritizes ingredients sourced with respect for people and the planet. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Emporio Armani's Stronger With You (credit: PR abroad)

The campaign is led by actor Nicholas Galitzine, dancing to Born Slippy, the iconic 90s track by Underworld.

French brand Jean Paul Gaultier launches Le Male Elixir Absolu, a new men's fragrance from the timeless Le Male series. The rugged sailor in the campaign sets a new bar for magnetic sensuality with a deep, warm scent that awakens all the senses. The fragrance is woody and aromatic, featuring plum, lavender, and tonka bean accords.

The iconic torso-shaped bottle is now in gold, adorned with golden stripes that hug its shape like a second skin. The perfume is packaged in Gaultier’s signature metal tin, colored in luxurious warm gold.

Stepping Into the Revolution

HOKA, the walking and running shoe brand, continues its global growth, making a significant impact on the local market with increased sales in running, youth, hiking, and fashion shoes. The brand now launches the next-generation BONDI 9, featuring technological innovations that set new standards for comfort and performance. The latest model boasts exceptional cushioning and shock absorption, a 2mm increase in sole height, and an improved MetaRocker™ design for smooth heel-to-toe movement. The upper features a breathable knitted design for sweat-wicking and an improved fit, while the ankle collar provides a plush feel and easy foot entry. The durable rubber outsole ensures long-lasting grip. HOKA (credit: PR abroad)

Meir Kanner, CEO of New Run (HOKA’s official importer in Israel), states: "BONDI 9 represents the next generation of innovation in running. The upgraded sole technology and advanced design make this model the perfect choice for runners of all levels. The success reflects a global trend for sports products that combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional comfort. Expanding into Eilat is part of a broader strategy to make the brand accessible across the country."

Galit Birnboim-Navon, HOKA’s marketing manager, adds: "We are expanding our presence in the fashion world with a new lifestyle line. This collection will bring a real consumer breakthrough, combining HOKA’s technology and comfort. This year, we will launch a variety of stylish models that will surprise Israeli consumers. The new model is available in multiple colors and three width sizes: Regular, wide, and extra-wide for men; regular, wide, and soon, extra-wide for women.

Later this year, HOKA will enter the children’s category with its first dedicated kids' collection, both in Israel and globally—a groundbreaking step with anatomically adapted products for children.

Glowing and Sculpted

Looking for a solution for tight, sheer, or thin-fabric dresses? Zohara launches a shaping slip dress in nude with a double-layer fabric for extra sculpting, support, and smoothing in the stomach and back areas, offering perfect bust support with removable padding and adjustable straps—so no bra is needed.

The fabric is lightweight and breathable, providing uniform support and a smooth, sculpted look. ZOHARA (credit: SHAY FRANCO)

Life Journey

The Pastel Group, owned by Itzik Hangal, is launching Grace – an intimate culinary space led by Michelin-starred chef Gal Ben-Moshe, offering a gastronomic experience for 18 diners per round. Grace is defined as Ben-Moshe's "playroom," a place where he unfolds his culinary life journey across cultures, memories, and experiences, from the dishes to the design and presentation.

Grace, located next to the Pastel restaurant, offers dishes made from local ingredients and craftsmanship, wines, and cocktails, with an emphasis on locality and authenticity.

Throughout the meal, guests experience Ben-Moshe's life journey through dishes like a tartlet with beef tartare and roasted garlic, alongside a broccoli crostada with smoked yogurt – a nod to his life experiences at Glass and Prism in Berlin; "Forest" – symbolizing the cultural transition to Berlin, dramatic smoke, and mushrooms from cultivated agriculture in Israel; stuffed squid with Andouille lamb, yogurt, and Japanese tare sauce representing Tel Aviv; and a take on Beef Wellington, with beef fillet wrapped in mushroom duxelles and Swiss chard, inspired by London.

The restaurant's design is influenced by the new wing of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, with seating around a central bar. On the side, there's a stone table, "a culinary altar," where diners can watch the process of dish preparation. Grace (credit: ASAF KARELA)

Itzik Hangal, co-owner of the Pastel Group: "The opening of Grace symbolizes our commitment to continue setting a new standard of uncompromising culinary excellence at an international level. The place is more than just a restaurant; it's a stage for an intimate, artistic, and emotional experience that allows guests to disconnect from their daily routine and embark on an unforgettable flavor journey."

Chef Gal Ben-Moshe: "I thought a lot about how I want Grace to look and feel. The experience here is different from what I presented at Pastel and Prism. Here, every dish is my personal signature. We took defining moments from my career and personal life, from experiences that left an imprint on me, and distilled them into an art form with a distinct culinary statement. You will find a new interpretation here that tells the story of my life."

Not Sick, Just Enjoying

Under the slogan, "I'm not sick, I just love tea," the Wissotzky tea brand is launching a winter package for the cold days, which includes: A designed tea cup, warming socks, a reusable heating pillow, mango green tea for a delicate and healthy experience with a delightful fragrance, and almond blossom tea – a rich and warming tea blend. Wissotzky (credit: PR)

The Basics

Machsanei Hashuk is launching the Basic series – popular consumer products from various categories at prices 20%-50% lower than the market price. The price is stamped on each product, guaranteeing the store's commitment to maintaining a low price over time.

In the first phase, 20 consumer products are being launched from categories such as: Food, toiletries, dry products, home maintenance, and more. Later, the series will expand to 50 products. The products are made by leading manufacturers, maintaining their quality and taste, and the packaging is designed in a minimalist style, loyal to the brand's values. Machsanei Hashuk (credit: Machsanei Hashuk Marketing)

The series includes: Pretzels, crackers, breakfast cereals, pasta, couscous, canned vegetables, shampoo, laundry conditioner, garbage bags, floor cleaner liquid, and more.

Machsanei Hashuk acquired the Co-op network in 2019, making it one of the largest and leading retail chains in Israel. As part of this move, many Co-op branches were gradually converted into Machsanei Hashuk For You – the chain's urban neighborhood format.

Two Shades of Gray and Oats

Sano is launching Sano Maxima Baby for washing baby clothes and sensitive skin, with added oat extract, in a series of concentrated laundry gels (2x strength) in a 1.5-liter bottle that lasts for up to 60 washes, and super-concentrated fabric softener with a powerful fragrance in a 1-liter bottle. The products are hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested. The packaging contains 50% recycled plastic, and the labels are removable to facilitate the recycling process. Sano (credit: Ori Geron, Tal Azulay)

Sano Sushi is launching a dreamy floor cloth for perfect cleaning in a package of two soft microfiber cloths with enhanced absorption and fast drying. The dreamy cloth has become popular due to its flawless results, leaving no marks or fibers on the floor, with high absorption and easy, fast drying.