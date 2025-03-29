The global hit from Pizza Hut has (finally) landed in Israel

Melts, Pizza Hut

The large pizza chain is making a bold move on our collective lunchtime with a proven global hit—one that is entirely personal and an exciting development in the world of pizza-related foods that aren’t exactly pizza.

Pizza Hut’s Melts (NIS 35-40) cleverly use a thinner, crispier dough than the usual version, wrapping it around a mountain of inside-stuffing. Think of a quesadilla, but one that doesn’t settle for just a little filling.

The launch includes no fewer than five combinations:

"Mexican" (mozzarella and cheddar, tuna, roasted pepper, red onion, corn, green olives, and jalapeño)

"Cheese n’ Shroom" (mozzarella and cheddar, Bianca sauce, mushrooms, and red onion)

"Tropic Tuna" (mozzarella and cheddar, tuna, roasted pepper, pineapple or potato wedges, and red onion)

"Greek" (mozzarella and feta, roasted pepper, red onion, tomato, black olives, oregano, and za’atar)

"Crunchy Melts" (mozzarella, cheddar, olives or corn in Alfredo sauce, and potato chips)

Though it's labeled as a personal-sized portion, this dish is loaded, indulgent, and overflowing with cheese and all things good. It can be dipped or enjoyed as is, and also fits well into combo meals with fries (or potato wedges) and a drink. It requires some hand-and-finger engagement (or, if you must, a knife and fork—sorry in advance), but it's a fun, filling experience that even provides a solid protein alibi (16-26 grams per serving) for our much-needed local lunch. Fish Substitutes, Instead (credit: FUTURE FOOD GROUP)

Fish Substitutes, Instead

Instead's fish substitutes—joining its existing meat and poultry alternatives—include fish burgers, fish fingers, and fish nuggets, all kosher and vegan, of course.

Instead’s fish substitutes—joining its existing meat and poultry alternatives—include fish burgers, fish fingers, and fish nuggets, all kosher and vegan, of course.

These products, sourced from Future Food Group in the Netherlands, are entering a particularly sparse and challenging market. The fish burger (two units per 227g package, 11.1g protein per unit) delivers surprising juiciness and a surprisingly good taste, pairing perfectly with a soft bun, vegetables, and sauces. The fish fingers (six units per 180g package, 9.7g protein per 100g) have a crisp coating and are just waiting for the right dip, while the fish nuggets (eight units per 168g package, 10.1g protein per 100g) offer a similarly crunchy texture and successfully meet expectations. Price:NIS 22-30. Essence Series, Teperberg Winery (credit: TEPERBERG WINERY)

Essence Series, Teperberg Winery

The veteran Israeli winery is adding two new wines to its popular series, along with a particularly intriguing debut edition.

Barbera 2023 is a dry red wine from the vineyards of Ayalon Valley in the Judean foothills, aged for 12 months in French oak barrels. The result is a spiced, fruity, relatively light wine for its category, which benefits from further bottle aging.

Dolcetto 2023 is also a dry red wine, from vineyards in northern Golan Heights, aged for 12 months in French oak barrels and neutral casks. It has a light reddish color, with floral and fruity notes, mild acidity, and a noticeable finish.

New York Series, Gad Dairy (credit: Gad Dairies ) New York Series, Gad Dairy

One of the most successful brands in Israel’s refrigerated section continues to upgrade, expand, and call out to you from the shelf.

Gad Dairy’s New York-branded cream cheese series, inspired by the city itself, already includes 30% fat, olive, 5% fat, and truffle flavors. Now, three new additions are joining:

16% fat cream cheese, offering a perfectly indulgent middle ground between the fat percentages that may deter some buyers from both ends of the spectrum. The texture is excellent—both creamy and thick—while the taste works well on its own or as a base for other flavors.

Limited edition flavors: Cream Cheese-Gorgonzola and Cream Cheese with Onion Jam, both with 24% fat. The flavors are bold but not overpowering (especially the Gorgonzola, which is a matter of personal preference). The onion jam version is slightly sweet and ideal for sandwiches. Hopefully, these flavors will stick around beyond just a temporary release.

Corn Crisps, Fitness (credit: OSEM STUDIO) Corn Crisps, Fitness

One of the most consistent brands on the shelf (or rather, shelves) is expanding and diversifying with a new surprise—just in time to spread something on top.

These new corn-based crisps from Fitness (by Osem) come in corn & rice or corn & black rice variations, boasting whole grain content and a modest 21 calories per unit. Their thinness is excellent, their crispiness lives up to expectations without breaking apart, and, most notably, they offer a surprisingly good taste—unusual for this often bland category—making them a satisfying, guilt-free snack. PastaKid, Yad Mordechai (credit: Strauss Studio)

PastaKid, Yad Mordechai

The daily cooking challenge for little ones at home is getting a local boost with a tomato sauce "specially tailored for kids."

Meet PastaKid by Yad Mordechai—a 350g bottle made of 95% Italian tomatoes, free from preservatives and artificial coloring, with a promise of mild seasoning.

This product is designed for quick, shortcut meals in households where children’s palates are still considered distinct from their parents’. Under these terms, it’s an excellent product that needs no additional enhancements and can quietly warm in a pan while waiting for the pasta. Want to take it up a notch? A little seasoning and creativity turn it into a great base for more than just kids' meals.